Banking royal commission shifts attention from misconduct to CBA stuff-up

Updated 20 March 2018

The Commonwealth Bank assessed hundreds of thousands of customers for overdrafts with their rental expenses set at zero in a technical glitch that went undetected for more than four years.

The financial services royal commission is today shifting its attention from bank misconduct to stuff-ups, with many of the errors costing customers thousands of dollars.

Just in home loans, the big four banks and Bank of Queensland have collectively refunded $239 million to more than half-a-million customers who were overcharged on their mortgages due to administrative errors.

However, the first case study the commission has looked at today is the Commonwealth Bank's automated system for assessing whether customers were eligible for an overdraft.

An overdraft allows the customer to take more money out of their account than they have, with interest charged on the negative balance, generally at an interest rate in the mid-teens.

In 2011, CBA automated its process for assessing applications, but later discovered two fundamental flaws in assessing whether customers could afford the interest payments on their overdrafts.

"The rental expense data that was input into the front end did not flow through to the serviceability decision and, therefore, we assumed zero, clearly incorrectly, assumed zero rent, obviously a mistake," said Clive van Horen, CBA's executive general manager of retail products.

"Then there was a second error in the way that the living expense looked for a data field and it pulled the wrong data in."

Instead of using the higher figure of a customer's declared expenses or a benchmark known as the Household Expenditure Measure (HEM), which has been an early focus of the commission in its own right, the automated assessment went straight to the HEM.

"We know there was an error, we did not take that into account," Mr van Horen said. "And that error went undetected for over four years, didn't it?" asked counsel assisting the commission Albert Dinelli. "That's right."

The result of both mistakes was to allow some customers who could not afford the overdrafts to be approved for them.

"Both had the same outcome, which is that we underestimated or under-assessed the customers' expenses," admitted Mr van Horen.

Customers assessed on the bare essentials of living costs

The Commonwealth Bank executive said a subsequent review showed only 1.8 per cent of the 331,000 customers approved for overdrafts under the defective automated system should have been denied had the correct figures been used.

However, Mr van Horen told the commission that the bank used a very limited HEM to assess expenses, which did not take into account any non-essential spending.

"At the time we used the basic HEM component, which is your minimum expenses, and we reduced, we eliminated, or we did not take into account the discretionary component," he admitted.

"There are many derivations of HEM. HEM is a set of benchmarks and we've changed our practice over time, we've certainly strengthened it a lot over time."

Mr van Horen said similar problems did not apply to other areas of the bank's loan approvals process, where the sums involved were much larger.

"We have regard to the size of the credit limit, and when we're talking about credit limits where I think 90 per cent are under $2,000, it's very different to the decisioning process where it's a $1 million home loan or very large unsecured exposure," he said.

"So we do have regard for that in determining what's automated and manual."

Late last week, incoming CBA chief executive Matt Comyn, responsible for running the retail banking part of the business when many of these problems occurred, warned the bank's staff to brace for more embarrassing revelations of "unacceptable" behaviour.