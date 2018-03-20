Centrelink: Government orders review of safety, penalties for aggressive behaviour after racist rant

Updated 20 March 2018, 19:20 AEDT

Human Services Minister Michael Keenan condemns a racist diatribe at a Centrelink office as "unacceptable", and announces a review of safety measures and penalties for aggressive behaviour.

A man is filmed in a racist rant at an Adelaide Centrelink office (Credit: ABC)

People who racially abuse, intimidate and threaten to hurt Centrelink staff could be hit with tougher penalties, the Federal Government has announced.

Human Services Minister Michael Keenan has called for an urgent review after watching a racist, expletive ridden-rant at an Adelaide Centrelink office on social media.

The video went viral on Monday after the man was filmed delivering an expletive-ridden, racist rant at people inside the Salisbury Centrelink office in Adelaide's north.

The man taunted people to "take him on" saying: "I am going to smash all of you," before racially abusing people.

"I didn't vote for multiculturalism, did I," he yelled.

Mr Keenan said police spoke to the man and have not ruled out taking further action.

"Like most Australians, I was disgusted to see video of somebody abusing my staff and women and children in one of our service centres in Adelaide," Mr Keenan said.

"Unfortunately, this is one of thousands of incidents of customer aggression that we get around the country on any given year.

"I've asked my department to urgently give me options for what we might be able to further do to penalise people who are involved in this sort of behaviour.

At the moment, abusive clients can be banned from having face-to-face contact with Centrelink staff and forced to rely on phone conversations or written correspondence.

"It is completely unacceptable for the 35,000 people in my department to go to work and fear that they might be abused or assaulted in this way," Mr Keenan said.