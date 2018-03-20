Q&A: Vladimir Putin's Russia antics not bringing 'Cold War 2.0', foreign policy expert says

Updated 20 March 2018, 0:50 AEDT

Vladimir Putin's Government has been accused of chemical attacks and election meddling, but foreign policy expert Lydia Khalil tells Q&A we are not headed for "Cold War 2.0".

The Russian Government's alleged antics with chemical weapons have drawn widespread condemnation around the world, but it is not bringing us closer to "Cold War 2.0", foreign policy expert Lydia Khalil said on Q&A.

On an episode which delved into the Labor Opposition's planned tax reforms on franking credits, US President Donald Trump's hopes of re-election and the viability of third parties in Australian politics, the panellists responded to a question asking whether another Cold War was inevitable.

Mr Putin won the weekend's Russian presidential election with an even greater majority, and heads into a new six-year term with the backing of more than 75 per cent of the vote, despite the widespread condemnation from Western governments about the nerve gas attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury and intelligence agreement that Russia meddled in the 2016 election.

He also recently boasted about his country's "unstoppable nuclear weapons".

But Ms Khalil said the disparity in the economic and military power between the countries meant Russia's role was mainly as a "spoiler" around the world, not a return of the tension between the countries between 1947 and 1991.

"I'm not convinced we're hitting Cold War 2.0," she said.

"Look at the differences between what we're seeing now and what it was like when there was an actual Cold War.

"You had a bipolar moment — you had two powers that were at relative parity — the United States and the USSR.

"They weren't exactly equal, and the USSR's influence dipped, but they competed on a grand scale — on a global scale — and there was an ideological appeal of the USSR versus the appeal of the United States and democracy."

She said if there were to be a future risk of another Cold War, it was with China, given it had been "patiently … asserting its global dominance".

"It is asserting itself as a centre of trade, and a promoter of trade in its own right; it is challenging the United States militarily," Ms Khalil said.

"If we are going to see any type of Cold War, it will be with with China."

Russia's actions are one of defence: Switzer

Tom Switzer, executive director for the centre of Independent Studies and host of Radio National's Between the Lines program, said he believed the current situation was worse than the previous hostilities.

He said five "hot wars"— including NATO's expansion into the Baltics and Black Sea, tensions in eastern Ukraine and confrontation in Syria— meant the former Soviet state was acting defensively.

"What's different about this crisis compared to the Cold War is that two of those hot wars are taking place along Russia's borders," he said.

"During the Cold War, the epicentre was in Berlin, the east-west stand-off.

"I think it's been striking that we in the West — Henry Kissinger made this point — sometimes it helps to put yourself in the shoes of your opponent and look at the world from their perspective.

"Because from Russia's perspective, it isn't just Putin, but the widespread view of a lot of Russian people [that] they feel that NATO expansion, right up to its borders, [is] interfering in the internal affairs … bringing down democratically elected pro-Russian Governments in Kiev, that upsets the strategic sensibilities of Russia."

Australian MPs condemn the attacks

Minister for Urban Infrastructure and Cities Paul Fletcher said Russia's antics were concerning, and the Australian Government joined with allies in condemning it, but did not describe it as new Cold War.

"Russia remains a country equipped with a very powerful nuclear arsenal, they are very substantial nation," he said.

"There's not the same since of economic equivalence as there was 50-plus years ago.

"I'm not suggesting we shouldn't be very concerned about some of the developments, [but] I'm not sure I would quite frame it in the terms of another Cold War."

Shadow Climate Change Minister Mark Butler said Russia's attack on Mr Skripal and his daughter was not terrorism, but Mr Putin's behaviour had been thuggish.

"We still have to look into the evidence about where it came from," he said.

"But if it is true, that it came with support from the Russian state, then that is incredibly serious."