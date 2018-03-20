South Africa v Australia: Proteas paceman Kagiso Rabada cleared to play after winning appeal against ban

Updated 20 March 2018, 19:35 AEDT

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is available to play in the remainder of the Test series with Australia, after a successful appeal against a two-match ban over an incident with Steve Smith in the second Test in Port Elizabeth.

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada is free to play in the final two Tests after getting a two-match ban overturned. (Credit: Reuters)

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is available to play in the remainder of the Test series with Australia, after a successful appeal against a two-match ban over an incident in the second Test in Port Elizabeth.

Rabada was originally found guilty of a level two breach of the International Cricket Council's (ICC's) code of conduct, for making inappropriate and deliberate physical contact with Steve Smith after he dismissed the Australian captain.

Following the dismissal, Rabada walked down the pitch with arms raised and brushed shoulders with Smith.

The initial punishment for the charge was a fine of 50 per cent of his match fee and three demerit points.

Rabada appealed the ruling, with his barrister Dali Mpofu arguing the contact was not deliberate.

The ICC put out a statement on Tuesday saying independent commissioner Michael Heron had found Rabada not guilty of the charge.

The paceman was, however, found guilty of a lesser charge of conduct contrary to the spirit of the game, and was fined 25 per cent of his match fee.

This leaves Rabada's total of demerit points over the last 24 months on seven, one fewer than the threshold that would trigger an automatic two-match suspension.

The third Test between South Africa and Australia begins at Newlands on Thursday, with the series tied at 1-1.

ABC / Reuters