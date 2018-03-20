Think there are no homeless people in your area? Think again

Updated 20 March 2018, 6:20 AEDT

Some of Australia's most remote, least populated areas have the highest numbers of homeless people, new data reveals.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has released 2016 Census data showing more than 100,000 Australians are homeless — and revealing they live in virtually every part of the country.

The Council of Homeless People says the map shows homelessness is a "national epidemic".

Use the map below to see how many homeless people live in your area. You can search, zoom and pan.

The homeless rate across the country is 50 people per 10,000, with high numbers of homeless both in highly populated city centres but also in regional areas.

To understand why, it is worth looking at how the ABS defines homelessness.

As well as people sleeping rough, it also includes people in shelters, boarding houses, temporary housing or those living in severely crowded houses.

Demographer Liz Allen from ANU said homelessness was not about the absence of a roof, but the absence of a secure home.

"Australia has a problem with housing that goes beyond the traditional idea of sleeping rough," she said.

"It would surprise many people to know people next door in a middle-class neighbourhood could be experiencing homelessness."

The largest category, representing nearly half of those people counted as homeless, is overcrowding and two-thirds of people in that category were born overseas.

Severely crowded dwellings are defined as requiring four or more extra bedrooms to house the people who usually live there and according to the ABS, was the greatest contributor to the national increase in homelessness of nearly 5 per cent since the last census.

Indigenous people represent 20 per cent of the homeless, and nearly three-quarters of those were living in severely crowded dwellings.

Dr Allen said the map highlighted how many Indigenous people in remote areas were living in insecure housing.

"Aboriginal Australians are experiencing very high levels of inadequate, inhospitable and insecure housing and that undoubtedly impacts on health, social and community engagement," she said.

Top 10 areas with the most homeless people