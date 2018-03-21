James Packer resigns from Crown Resorts for mental health reasons

Updated 21 March 2018, 11:10 AEDT

The billionaire resigns from Crown Resorts due to mental health reasons, with one of his companies saying "he intends to step back from all commitments".

James Packer resigns a fortnight after he sold more than $100 million worth of Crown shares. (Credit: AAP)

Billionaire James Packer has resigned as a director of Crown Resorts for mental health reasons.

He is "suffering from mental health issues," a spokesperson from Consolidated Press Holdings, another of Mr Packer's companies, confirmed.

"At this time he intends to step back from all commitments."

Crown's executive chairman John Alexander said in a statement: "We have appreciated James' contribution to the board and respect his decision to step down from his role as director at this time."

Earlier this month, Mr Packer sold more than $100 million worth of his shares in Crown Resorts, which owns the Crown casinos in Melbourne and Perth.

He remains the major shareholder of Crown, with a 47 per cent stake worth more than $4 billion.

It is the second time that Mr Packer had left the company's board.

He previously resigned as a director in December 2015 to focus on development projects in Melbourne and Las Vegas.

This was in addition to him overseeing the development of the newest Crown casino at Barangaroo, Sydney — which is currently under construction.

Mr Packer rejoined the board in January 2017, several months after staff from Crown's sales and marketing team were arrested in China.

His personal life has been in the spotlight in recent years — from his public break-up with American singer Mariah Carey, to being questioned by police as part of an investigation into the alleged corruption of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

