Justine Damond: What we now know about the last minutes of her life

Updated 21 March 2018, 12:05 AEDT

The latest account of Australian Justine Damond's death in Minneapolis says that after being shot once in the abdomen by officer Mohamed Noor, she clutched at her side and said either "I'm dying" or "I'm dead".

Justine Damond died on July 15 last year after being shot by a Minneapolis police officer. (Credit: ABC licensed)

Minneapolis police cannot say for sure what Justine Damond's last words were.

The latest account, released in the charges laid overnight against officer Mohamed Noor, only says that after being shot once in the abdomen she clutched at her side and said either "I'm dying" or "I'm dead".

Eleven minutes later, she died.

The report, which was released after Mr Noor was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, provides an almost minute-by-minute description of what led up to that point.

It begins with the 911 call

The entire timeline — from Ms Damond's first call to 911, to her death — spans just 24 minutes.

It begins at 11:27pm, when Ms Damond first called Minneapolis police to report a possible assault outside her home.

After calling again to double check they had recorded the right address, she phoned her fiance Don for the last time.

The police arrive

The couple spoke for just under two minutes before Ms Damond said "OK, the police are here" and hung up.

By this time it was 11:40pm.

Mr Noor and his partner Matthew Harrity had just driven down the alleyway where Ms Damond had suspected someone was being assaulted.

They had turned the squad car's headlights off and driven slowly through the alley, using a spotlight to search for any suspicious activity.

But after finding nothing, they turned the lights back on, radioed that the situation was under control, and decided to provide back-up to officers on another call.

But first they had to wait for a bicyclist to pass by them.

A thump, a 'glimpse', and then a shot fired

As they waited, Mr Harrity said he heard a whispered voice and a thump somewhere on the back of the car.

He caught "a glimpse" of a person's head and shoulders outside his window, and remembers saying "oh shit" or "oh Jesus".

Startled and fearing for his life, he "reached for his gun, un-holstered it and held it to his ribcage while pointing it downward", the police account says.

But then he "heard a sound that sounded like a light bulb dropping on the floor" and saw a flash.

Mr Noor's right arm was extended towards him, and when he looked out the window of the car, he saw Ms Damond.

At 11:41pm the two officers began giving Ms Damond CPR and radioed for assistance.

At 11:51pm, she was pronounced dead.