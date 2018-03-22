ANZ restores banking services after glitch left customers unable to withdraw more than $200

Updated 22 March 2018, 17:25 AEDT

ANZ Bank remedies a "technical fault" that prevented customers from withdrawing more than $200 from its ATMs and online platforms.

ANZ says a technical glitch that affected its EFTPOS services, phone and internet banking platforms has been fixed.

The technical fault saw services offline for several hours today, with customers unable to withdraw more than $200.

The $200 limit also affected customers other online payment platforms including Apple Pay, Grow by ANZ, goMoney and the ANZ App.

The bank says services have been restored across all platforms but has asked customers to be patient as systems recover.

What went wrong?

Some customers received a peculiar error message from ANZ this morning, when they tried to use its goMoney app:

"ANZ Internet Banking, Phone Banking, Grow by ANZ, goMoney and ANZ App is currently under maintenance and expected to be available by 06:00am Sun 18th March (AEDT). Thanks for your patience.

ANZ's spokesman told the ABC this erroneous "error message" should not have appeared — as the issue was a "fault or error", rather than "scheduled maintenance".

This error message was posted on ANZ's Twitter page, which prompted a user to respond:

"Pretty sure 18th March was last weekend. Time travelling to fix the issue is a great approach. Let's see if it works!!!!"

The ANZ spokesman later confirmed it was aware of the fault and said it was being addressed as a "top priority" by a "team of experts".

"We discovered a technical fault affecting some of our systems, including internet banking, goMoney and the ANZ app late this morning," he said.

Hundreds of disgruntled customers took to social media to complain about not being able to pay their bills because of the technical issues.

The desperation of some customers was evident in Facebook posts like these:

"I am overseas and normally get paid today. I need my pay today at the regular time! I'm screwed if it doesn't happen! I have no access to other funds!"

"I can't even use an ATM to check my account. My first pay at a new job is due in today and if I don't get it I can't pay for food petrol or even get to work. How long is it going to be because the message on the app said it will be down until Sunday?!"

One angry Twitter user posted: "I got stuck at the supermarket. Couldn't transfer money to pay for my groceries that I caught a 30 minute bus trip to get too [sic]!"