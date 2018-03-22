Katie Brennan loses her appeal against ban, is ruled out of AFLW grand final for Western Bulldogs

Updated 22 March 2018, 18:15 AEDT

Bad news for the Daughters of the West, as Western Bulldogs skipper Katie Brennan loses her appeal against a rough conduct ban and is ruled out of Saturday's AFLW grand final against Brisbane.

Katie Brennan (C) will not be able to play in the AFLW grand final for the Western Bulldogs after losing her appeal. (Credit: AAP)

Western Bulldogs AFLW captain Katie Brennan will miss Saturday's grand final against Brisbane after having her appeal against a rough conduct charge dismissed.

Brennan's legal counsel argued her penalty was discriminatory, because a male AFL player would receive a $3,000 fine and no suspension for committing the same two offences.

However the tribunal's original decision that the tackle was unreasonable in the circumstances was upheld.

Brennan was banned for a sling tackle on Melbourne's Harriet Cordner in the round seven match at Whitten Oval.

With her team leading by two points in a game that would see the winner into the grand final, Melbourne was trying to get out of its own defensive 50 when Cordner took hold of the ball and looked to handball it on.

Brennan tackled Cordner and slung her to the ground. Cordner was shaken but able to play out the game after she was awarded a free kick.

It was her second incident of the season after she accepted a reprimand for a rough conduct charge against Fremantle's Stephanie Cain in round one.

The Bulldogs captain pleaded not guilty at the tribunal, but a four-member jury found her guilty, which increased her ban from one to two games.

Jack Rush, QC, representing Brennan at the appeal hearing, said the two-match ban was disproportionate, equivalent to a six-match penalty in the AFL.

But the board, chaired by Brian Collis, QC, upheld the original tribunal decision.

"Obviously it's a terribly disappointing decision for Katie and her teammates," Western Bulldogs president Peter Gordon said outside the hearing.

"We will consider our position."