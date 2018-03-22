One Nation to back company tax cuts in exchange for funding for 1,000 apprentices

Updated 22 March 2018, 16:25 AEDT

Pauline Hanson told the ABC she has long lobbied for extra apprentices. (Credit: ABC)

Pauline Hanson has struck a deal with the Turnbull Government to support its company tax cuts in exchange for an apprenticeship pilot program targeting young Australians.

Under a deal struck between the One Nation leader and the Government's Senate leader Mathias Cormann today, the Government will fund a pilot program for 1,000 taxpayer-funded apprentices in private business.

Senator Hanson told the ABC she had long lobbied for extra apprentices.

"It will open up apprenticeships for young people, especially in rural and regional areas," she said.

"I'm for helping the kids. Getting them off welfare. Getting them off drugs. Getting them into jobs.

"I'm hoping that business will see the success of this and see the value of having young apprentices."

It is understood that the apprentices would be 75 per cent taxpayer-funded in their first year, 50 per cent funded in their second, 25 per cent funded in the third and fully funded by the employer in the fourth.

With the support of One Nation's three senators, the Government still needs the support of crossbenchers Derryn Hinch and Tim Storer.

It has already locked in the support of Fraser Anning (independent), Cory Bernardi (Australian Conservatives), David Leyonhjelm (Liberal Democratic Party) and Steve Martin (independent).