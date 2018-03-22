South Africa blows strong position as Cummins leads Australian fightback in third Test, as it happened

Updated 23 March 2018, 3:20 AEDT

Dean Elgar reaches an 11th Test century but Pat Cummins strikes four times to keep Australia in the game at Newlands.

South Africa looked to be gaining a stranglehold on the third Test in Cape Town before Pat Cummins led an Australian fightback after Tea on day one.

The hosts finished the day on 8-266 but it could have been so much better after they won the toss and elected to bat.

Only one wicket fell in each of the first two sessions, with opener Dean Elgar (121 not out) and AB de Villiers (64) mounting a threatening partnership on a fairly lifeless wicket, before Cummins turned things around for Australia in the final session.

In a brilliant eight-over spell, Cummins took 4-12, dismissing De Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Tembo Bavuma and Quentin De Kock in quick succession to bring the tourists right back into the game.

At 2-220 South Africa would have been eyeing off a score of 400-plus, but by the end of the day's play they were struggling to survive until day two.

The Australians will begin day two with the new ball and momentum behind them.