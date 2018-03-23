Bulldogs v Panthers, Tigers v Broncos: NRL round three live scores, stats and commentary

Updated 23 March 2018, 20:15 AEDT

The unbeaten Tigers take on the Broncos at Campbelltown after the Bulldogs clinch their first win of the season over the Panthers.

Tigers v Broncos

Bulldogs v Panthers

The Bulldogs have opened their account for 2018 with a 20-18 victory over the Panthers at the Olympic Stadium.

Two tries to Moses Mbye — and a 90m intercept score from Josh Morris — put the Bulldogs on the way to a 20-12 half-time lead.

The Panthers tried their hardest to make a comeback, but handling errors cruelled their hopes — a spectacular late try to Josh Mansour did not prove enough, and the Bulldogs held on for the win.

More to come.

