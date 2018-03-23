Cyclone Nora: System may brew into category three storm in Gulf of Carpentaria, BOM says

Updated 23 March 2018, 8:10 AEDT

Communities in Queensland and the Northern Territory are preparing as a tropical cyclone in the Arafura Sea is forecast to develop into a severe category three storm in the Gulf of Carpentaria.

Wind map showing Tropical Cyclone Nora north of the Gulf of Carpentaria in northern Australia. (Credit: ABC licensed)

A severe category three tropical cyclone could develop off the Queensland coast on Saturday, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) says.

Tropical Cyclone Nora formed early Friday morning in the Arafura Sea and is expected to intensify into a severe system over the weekend.

Currently a warning is in place for Elcho Island to Cape Shield in the Northern Territory and from Thursday Island to Cape Keerweer in Queensland on the western part of the peninsula coast.

BOM Senior forecaster Rick Threlfall said the system should move east towards the Gulf of Carpentaria and intensify fairly rapidly.

"It's in a good position to intensify through today and should become a category two system by this afternoon as it moves over warm waters," he said.

"It will then turn south east through the Gulf and track towards the coast over the weekend — right down the middle of the Gulf.

"It will become a severe tropical cyclone category thee system by Saturday afternoon.

"The exact track of the system is still a little bit uncertain but at this stage it looks like it'll move towards the south of the Gulf of Carpentaria possibly crossing the Qld coast up in the Gulf Country — at this stage a fair bit of uncertainty with the track."

Gale-force winds may whip up on Friday

BOM forecaster Sam Campbell said gale-force winds could start developing over land on Friday afternoon.

"We're talking about a severe tropical cyclone, so that means we could see sustained winds around the system of up to 150 kilometres per hour and destructive wind gusts would certainly be possible over land as well," he said.

"We're expecting heavy falls to develop during Friday evening but more likely into Saturday morning.

"There's also the possibility of some coastal inundation with the storm surge and that's anywhere in the watch area as well."

The Torres and Cape Hospital and Health Service said health facilities in Queensland's far north were well prepared for any potential cyclone.

Interim chief executive Terry Mehan said individual emergency management plans at every health facility were in place.

"Regardless of whether a cyclone forms, Cape York residents should be aware that damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall are possible about the Peninsula over the next few days," Mr Mehan said.

"Emergency generators at all our health facilities are fully operational and have stocks of fuel for several days.

"Our facilities are also well stocked with several days' worth of food and medical supplies.

"We also have emergency communication channels in place using satellite phones if needed.