Search

 ABC Radio Australia
Advanced search
Home \ News

Essendon v Adelaide: AFL round one live scores, stats and commentary

Essendon v Adelaide: AFL round one live scores, stats and commentary

Print

Essendon v Adelaide: AFL round one live scores, stats and commentary

Updated 23 March 2018, 19:45 AEDT

Out to make amends for last year's grand final loss, the Adelaide Crows kick off their 2018 season against an Essendon side with great expectations.

Get live scores, stats and streams in our ScoreCentre.

Essendon v Adelaide

Live stream

Live summary

Live stats

AFL ladder

Topics:

Top stories

More top stories