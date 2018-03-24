South Africa v Australia: Bancroft ball tampering allegations mar day three as Proteas big lead

Updated 25 March 2018, 2:45 AEDT

AB de Villiers remains at the crease after notching a half-ton, with South Africa building a lead of almost 300.

South Africa built an intimidating lead of 294 runs by stumps of the third Test in Cape Town but much of the focus on day three was Cameron Bancroft and indications he may have been tampering with the ball.

Bancroft was captured on camera before Tea appearing to work the ball with a yellow object before hiding it in his trousers, and the incident attracted much of the discussion during the final session.

Meanwhile, an excellent 84 from opener Aiden Markram and a typically flawless 51 not out from AB de Villiers all but took the match out of Australia's reach, with the Proteas finishing the day on 5-238.

See how the action unfolded in our live blog.