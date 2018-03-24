South Africa v Australia: Third Test in Cape Town, day three live blog

Updated 24 March 2018, 19:15 AEDT

Momentum has swung several times in the third Test in Cape Town — can Tim Paine and Josh Hazlewood minimise the deficit for Australia on day three?

Momentum has swung several times in the third Test in Cape Town — can Tim Paine and Josh Hazlewood minimise the deficit for Australia on day three? Follow all the action in our live blog.