Tropical Cyclone Nora expected to reach category four before hitting Queensland

Updated 24 March 2018, 7:15 AEDT

A warning is in place for residents from Karumba to Thursday Island, including Weipa and Mornington Island, as Tropical Cyclone Nora intensifies.

Tropical Cyclone Nora is expected to hit the coast as a category four system. (Credit: ABC licensed)

Tropical Cyclone Nora is expected to hit Queensland's Gulf of Carpentaria as a category four system on Sunday — but could reach the coast as early as this afternoon, the Bureau of Meteorology has warned.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issued a warning for residents from Karumba to Thursday Island, including Weipa and Mornington Island.

A watch zone is in place from the NT and Queensland border to Karumba.

Residents in these areas should have prepared their homes, yards and emergency kits and be ready to take shelter.

Those in the watch zone should check their homes for loose material and tie down or fill with water all large, relatively light items such as boats and rubbish bins.

They should also fill vehicle tanks and jerry cans with fuel, prepare emergency kits and ensure they have at least three litres of drinking water per person stored.

Further warnings will be issued during the day.

The cyclone passed by the north-east Arnhem Land town of Nhulunbuy at about 4:00pm on Friday, but the region escaped relatively unscathed by the second cyclone to impact the Northern Territory in a week.

By Monday, it is expected to become slow-moving over the south-east Gulf of Carpentaria or inland of the coast.