Cricket fans are 'heartbroken, want Steve Smith gone' after leading team 'down this dark path'

We asked cricket fans what they thought of the Australian team's admission that they planned to tamper with the ball to "get an advantage" in the third Test in South Africa.

We got many passionate responses from our readers on Messenger, most expressing shock and anger and calling for Steve Smith to be sacked.

'How dare they tarnish the game I love'

I was ashamed to explain to my nine-year-old son this morning that we had planned to cheat. We decided the leadership group should be stood down immediately and a new captain appointed for the rest of the test and tour. [Darren] Lehmann should be sacked. - Andrew D

You are indeed regrettable, Mr Smith. The shine has gone not only off the ball, but also off Australian cricket. - David B

For the first time in my long cricketing life, I'm appalled and utterly ashamed of my national team. Finally, I now look at the Australian cricket team and see what the rest of the cricketing world must have been seeing for a long time — that being a spoiled, conniving, win-at-any-cost group of talented cricketers that have no regard or respect for the nation they're supposed to be representing. Whilst the players and coaching staff that have been involved with this treachery still hold their positions, I won't be watching or attending another cricket match. How dare they tarnish the game I love and spit in the face [of those] that have worn the sacred Baggy Green before them! Bradman would be turning in his grave! - Matt M

Steve Smith broke fans' hearts

I struggle to see how Steve Smith can continue as leader of this team when he has led them down this dark path. The culture of this team is broken. I was one of Steve Smith's greatest fans but he has broken the heart of Australian cricket. - David N

Absolutely devastating. Smith has to go. Which breaks my heart, but cheating is cheating. - Bradie B

Ashamed to be Australian right now. - Steve M

Saddened and disgusted with this tactic, held Smith in high esteem but no longer do so. He has possibly destroyed [Cameron] Bancroft's career and definitely destroyed the reputation of his team. Unfortunately, and with heavy heart, I feel he needs to fall on his sword, but if the decision was cooked up by the "leadership group", [David] Warner cannot possibly take over captaincy. Sad, black day for Australian cricket. - Deb A

This is just so, so sad. Both Bancroft and Smith will be now known as cheaters for the rest of their cricketing careers, and as a longtime Smith fan it saddens me to say he should be dropped as captain. But who should replace him if the whole 'leadership group' were a part of this decision? - Erin T

For fans, cheating is worse than losing

We have hundreds of cricket players in this country. Even if they don't win it would be better than cheaters. Get rid of them I say. - Karla

It's sad that the Australians didn't think they were good enough and cheating was the way forward. It's an outrage that they implemented this half-baked strategy and are now being rightly condemned for it. - Noel G

If you can't play fair, don't play at all. - Frances

It makes me wonder why I give up sleep to watch the Aussies overseas if they aren't even going to play by the rules. I'd rather we get bowled out for 58 a hundred times than to get a reputation for being the team and the country that cheats! Aussie cricket fans will be living with this stain for decades. - Ian H

To lose gracefully is far greater than winning without respect. - Bree K

Some said this was worse than THAT underarm delivery

Heartbroken! Steven Smith, you carry responsibility for more than one match, one series, one dynasty. As captain of the Australian cricket team, you're responsible for the reputation of those before as well as those to come. The infamous underarm ball questioned "the spirit of the game" — not the rules! - Nathan B

This is a low point for Australian sportsmanship. Unfortunately this will rank alongside underarm. Steve Smith looked set to enter the pantheon of great Australian captains. We can only hope that today is the stepping stone that will set a new tone for Australian cricket. This series has been nasty to say the least. What two weeks ago looked like a tough old-school struggle between two powers is now surely a blot on the face of the gentlemen's game. - Ben T

An act lower than the Chappells' underarm bowling. If it was a leadership group decision, then they all need to be stood down from their positions of responsibility. - Lachlan M

And most want something done now

I want everyone involved to be removed from this series and faced with fines and bans. I would prefer to support a national team who can't win a game than a national team who intentionally cheat. Smith should lose his captaincy and if Warner knew, should loose his vice-captaincy. - Jack R

There can be no tolerance for this behaviour within Cricket Australia. All players involved must be sent home with no pay, fined, removed from leadership and be made ineligible for the next Test series. There also needs to be an independent investigation into whether others — coaches — were aware or party to cheating. The culture of CA also needs to be looked at by an independent body/person. These things don't tend to develop in a vacuum. Changes need to be made in order to make sure that the CA environment is such that cheating is never even contemplated again. - Natasha

No country in the cricketing world has any respect for the Australian men's team, but we expect them to. Now we will never earn it back. Steve Smith is embarrassed? I am embarrassed too! CA should suspend the "leadership group" if it ever wants some respect back, on top of whatever the ICC hands down. Cop the whack, get annihilated in the last Test and move on. Mind you, at least now we can ditch Cameron "No Tons" Bancroft. - Rob H

