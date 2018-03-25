Government to establish national centre for fighting child exploitation

Updated 25 March 2018, 12:40 AEDT

Child sex offenders are being put on notice by the Turnbull Government, as it commits nearly $70 million to the fight against paedophiles.

A national centre dedicated to fighting child exploitation will be created in Brisbane, and dozens more federal police will focus on the scourge.

The Commonwealth estimates the new hub will save about 200 abuse victims each year.

"Anyone's child can be targeted by paedophiles and child traffickers," Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said.

"It's our responsibility to stamp them out wherever we can."

The Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation (ACCCE) will be led by the Australian Federal Police (AFP).

The new centre will coordinate with state police forces, and work with international counterparts, such as the United States Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

The ACCCE will also include members of the financial intelligence agency AusTrac and the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission.

The AFP's child protection operations will also grow from about 100 to 170 staff by mid-2020.

"This will have a big impact," Mr Dutton said.

"As any parent knows, we want to make sure we take care of our children, we want to make sure that we eliminate this threat from our society."

The $68.6 million boost will be included in May's budget.