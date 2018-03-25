How Australian cricket's ball-tampering scandal stacks up with other cases

Updated 25 March 2018, 11:20 AEDT

Cameron Bancroft isn't the first cricketer to be in trouble for ball tampering, but it's incredibly rare for a team to conspire in the fashion Australia have.

This is how Australia's shame stacks up with other cases of ball tampering.

Dirt in the pocket, 1994

Mike Atherton held onto the England captaincy and avoided suspension but he was fined $3,700.

The young skipper was using dirt, taken from the pitch, to try to keep his hands less sweaty while working on the ball during a Test against South Africa at Lord's.

The forfeit, 2006

Pakistan refused to take to the field after tea on day four of a Test in England following ball tampering accusations levelled by umpires Darrell Hair and Billy Doctrove.

Hair and Doctrove called the match off, awarding England the win via forfeiture.

It prompted years of inter-board spats over the result, Hair's capacity to umpire and the governance of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The bite, 2010

Pakistan star Shahid Afridi was banned from two Twenty20 internationals after being found guilty of ball tampering during a One Day International in Perth.

Standing in as skipper, Afridi was caught on cameras trying to bite and chew the seam.

The Zipper, 2013

Faf du Plessis pleaded guilty to the charge of ball tampering and was fined 50 per cent of his match fee.

The South African rubbed the ball on the zipper of his pants pocket, prompting umpires to award a five-run penalty against the Proteas.

Team manager Mohammed Moosaje insisted it was "harsh" to call it tampering, while AB de Villiers insisted "we are not cheats".

Not so subtle scatching, 2014

South Africa paceman Vernon Philander was captured on cameras using his fingers and thumb to scratch the ball during a Test in Sri Lanka.

Philander dug his nails into the rough side of the ball.

He accepted the charge and was fined 75 per cent of his match fee.

Mintgate, 2016

South Africa enjoyed a crushing win over Australia in Hobart, after which footage emerged of du Plessis using a mint to help shine the ball.

The ICC vowed to investigate and du Plessis was charged with ball tampering.

Du Plessis maintained his innocence throughout a hearing and appeal but never managed to beat the charge.

The skipper still has the resultant three demerit points on his record.

AAP