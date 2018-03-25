South Africa v Australia: Steve Smith, David Warner stand down from positions for rest of third Test

Updated 25 March 2018, 20:50 AEDT

Australia's David Warner and Steve Smith will play on but stand down as captain and vice-captain in Cape Town. (Credit: Reuters)

Steve Smith and David Warner have stood down as captain and vice-captain for the remainder of the third Test in Cape Town.

They will play on for the rest of the Test, with Tim Paine the acting captain.

The move follows the ball-tampering scandal on day three, where Smith instructed Cameron Bancroft to tamper with the ball during South Africa's second innings.

Cricket Australia said in a statement that both Smith and Warner had agreed to stand down, with an investigation to be conducted "with the urgency that it demands".

"Cricket Australia and Australian cricket fans expect certain standards of conduct from cricketers representing our country, and on this occasion these standards have not been met," Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland said in the statement. "All Australians, like us, want answers and we will keep you updated on our findings, as a matter of priority."



The third Test in Cape Town, with day four underway, began with some jeers from the crowd as the Australians emerged on the field.

Smith did not participate in the team warm-up, staying in the sheds before the players came together on the field as the news of their standing down emerged.

South Africa is now heavily fancied to take out the third Test and assume a 2-1 series lead with a match in Johannesburg still scheduled to be played.

The incident, which saw Cameron Bancroft rubbing a piece of tape along the ball before dropping the tape down his trousers when footage of the tampering appeared on the big screens, prompted Cricket Australia to send officials to South Africa to investigate the incident.

Bancroft admitted to the offence and was charged by match officials, while Smith initially said he would not be standing down as captain.

In an emotional media conference in Melbourne, Sutherland admitted it was a dark day for the game in Australia, with players and staff letting their supporters down.

"Australian cricket fans want to be proud of their cricket team," he said.

"I think this morning, they have every reason to wake up and not be proud of the team.

"It's a very sad day for Australian cricket.

"One of the unique things about the game of cricket is that it's to be played not only within the laws of the game, but in the spirit of the game.

"And activities on the field yesterday in Cape Town are neither within the laws of the game or within the spirit of the game.

"And for us, at Cricket Australia, that's extremely disappointing, but more importantly, for Australian cricket fans, it's extremely disappointing as well."