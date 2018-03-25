Steve Smith is 'embarrassed' again — and he may well lose his captaincy over ball-tampering incident

Updated 25 March 2018, 10:00 AEDT

We've seen batting collapses, but this was a team falling to pieces.

"I am embarrassed to be sitting here to be perfectly honest with you."

So spoke Steve Smith after three days of play in a Test match against South Africa, to a room packed with journalists racing to process recent events.

The thing is, that quote comes from November 2016, when an Australian Test side under Smith's captaincy was demolished in a match in Hobart.

Five members of that team have never played for Australia again.

This time around, in March 2018, Smith was in Cape Town partway through a match at Newlands.

"I'm embarrassed to be sitting here talking about this," was his variation on a theme.

Conceivably, we might again see five players from this Test miss some future Australian outings.

Except this time is much more embarrassing than being thrashed on the field. Every side is sometimes beaten, and well beaten. Not every side has to admit to cheating in a desperate attempt to win.

It's hard to know how to lead this story. Australia is surely gone in this series. Smith may well be gone as captain. Australia's claim to playing hard but fair has evaporated for years to come.

We've seen batting collapses, but this was a team falling to pieces. With South Africa forging a strong lead through the middle session, television cameras showed Cameron Bancroft suspiciously rubbing one side of the ball.

On closer examination, a flicker of yellow could be seen between two of his fingers. As the image hit screens, Australia's coach Darren Lehmann hit his walkie-talkie to Peter Handscomb on the substitute bench, who went onto the ground and spoke to Bancroft.

Television cameras swarmed every detail. Then the final indignity: Bancroft loosening the drawstring on his trousers, taking a small yellow square from his pocket, and stuffing it down his strides before he could be questioned by umpires.

There was no doubt about what had happened, and the only shred of credit these players can take is that they fronted up to tell the story rather than having Bancroft punished and refusing to comment.

The most junior player in the team came along with his captain to admit that he had taken a piece of adhesive tape from the team kit, stuck some grit to it from the edge of the pitch where he had fielded at short leg, and used the abrasive substance to try to scratch the ball.

"I want to be here because I'm accountable for my actions as well," he told the media conference.

"I'm not proud of what's happened and I have to live with the consequences and the damage to my own reputation that comes with that."

To centre the blame on him, though, would be unfair.

"The leadership group knew about it, we spoke about it at lunch," Smith said.

The risk of doing the dirty work was delegated by the team's most senior players to their young colleague.

Some forms of tampering are viewed more strongly

Ball-tampering, for the uninitiated, matters because damaging the ball in certain ways can give bowlers an advantage. The natural wear of the ball is as much part of the game as the wear of the pitch.

Scratching the ball can especially help bowlers get reverse swing, making the ball swerve in the air. Scratching it with "foreign objects" is regarded as one of the game's sins.

There's a hierarchy of ball-tampering. When players chew lollies to polish a ball with sugary spit, this is technically a banned "foreign substance", but tends to be regarded as an extension of natural methods.

Indeed, the opposing captain in this game was charged for that offence during the aforementioned Hobart match, but the episode has not severely tarnished Faf du Plessis' reputation.

Moves like Mick Lewis in a Sheffield Shield final scraping a ball on a gutter while retrieving a boundary, or Michael Atherton's handful of dirt in his pocket, are a level up, but are still viewed with some leniency as impulsive.

This, somehow, feels different, innately and instinctively. As the story broke, there was sick unsteady feeling in the gut. It was a collapse of integrity, both structural and otherwise.

To premeditate tampering, among a group of players. To bring foreign objects onto the field. These factors prompted a more visceral reaction that this was genuine cheating, not just opportunism.

The looks on the players' faces in the press conference showed they knew it.

"I can see that you're absolutely distraught about this," said SABC broadcaster Kass Naidoo while asking Bancroft a question. The young batsman was almost grey.

It is a feeling many of us know — doing something we know we should not, gulled by a convenient veil of self-justification, then the sinking feeling as that flimsy covering is stripped away. Self-reckoning is a hell of a drug.

But to take a step back, from those people advocating bans or sackings, it is worth asking why some forms of tampering are viewed more strongly than others. It is worth interrogating that first emotional response for logical coherence.

It is a difficult one. Sarfraz Nawaz is at once revered as the modern progenitor of reverse swing, and joked about to this day for his proficiency with bottle tops. We reference this in passing, as fun.

Plenty of the people expostulating about Bancroft doubtless drool over replays of Wasim Akram in the 1992 World Cup, swinging the ball a metre to demolish English batsmen.

No-one gets out of this unsullied

History has its great exponents of reverse, artists in the medium once it existed. But imagining that they stayed within the letter of the laws while creating that medium is fanciful. We accept both aspects as part of the colour and joy of the game.

International Cricket Council (ICC) rules do not treat tampering very strongly — it only ranks as a Level 2 offence in the Code of Conduct, placing it alongside David Warner shouting at Quinton de Kock, or Kagiso Rabada bumping into Smith, in this series alone.

The most recent few charges of 'changing the condition of the ball' have tended to bring three demerit points and a 75 per cent match-fee fine. At most players could get four points and a one-Test suspension.

What's interesting is whether Smith and his aforementioned "leadership group" will all be charged for instigating this disaster.

Smith refused to specify whose idea it was to scuff the ball, and in the mayhem of the press conference, he was not asked which players were in his group.

When Glenn Maxwell was sanctioned by a "leadership group" a couple of summers ago, it was Smith, David Warner, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

But this Australian team barely has a player who is not senior. Usman Khawaja and Mitchell Marsh captain their states. Nathan Lyon has played the most Tests. Shaun Marsh is 34 and has been around for years, Tim Paine is 33 and equals Smith for the oldest Test career in the side.

Patrick Cummins is the only one who gets a pass. It does not take 10 players to make a decision, but 10 are implicated. No-one gets out of this unsullied.

As for the series, Australia is gone. South Africa is 296 runs ahead, with seven wickets in hand and two days to play.

By the time the Australians made a decision that will long outlive the relevance of its context, control of the match was already slipping away, and with it the prospect of a 2-1 deficit heading into the final game.

But coming back from this humiliation, with all its spectres and distractions? Avoiding complete surrender with the bat in this Test would take a miracle. Getting 11 heads together in time to compete in the next would take another.

And that is if the same team will even take the field at Johannesburg. If the ICC's normal process won't mandate suspensions, do not be surprised if an extraordinary process from Cricket Australia will.

Regardless of the rights, wrongs, or logical inconsistences, there is a feeling in Cape Town of great humiliation and a giant fall.

All it took was a little piece of tape and a handful of sand.