Steve Smith under fire: Here's how the ball-tampering scandal unfolded

Updated 26 March 2018, 13:15 AEDT

Cameron Bancroft has been charged with ball tampering and Steve Smith could yet lose the captaincy — here's how the dark day for Australian cricket unfolded.

Cameron Bancroft has been charged with ball tampering and Steve Smith has been suspended for one Test — and could yet lose his captaincy of the Australian team.

It came after Smith admitted he and other senior players, who he refused to name, plotted during a lunch break to illegally tamper with the ball in the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Cricket greats including Shane Warne, Adam Gilchrist and Michael Clarke have slammed the attempted cheating, which has prompted an investigation from Cricket Australia. Even Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has weighed in.

Here's how the dark day for Australian cricket unfolded, and what the fallout has been.

What was Bancroft doing with that yellow tape?

Bancroft used sticky yellow tape, which had debris from the pitch, as a makeshift form of sandpaper while working on the ball in an illegal attempt to scuff it.

To make matters worse, he attempted to hide the evidence when he realised umpires were suspicious.

He stuffed the tape down his pants, instead showing umpires a piece of cloth in his pocket.

Cameras captured it all and the match referee later charged him with ball tampering.

What's the point of scuffing the ball?

Reverse-swing has played a crucial role in the ongoing Test series in South Africa.

It's achieved by scuffing one side of the ball, and it can help fast bowlers produce unplayable deliveries.

Both sides have achieved remarkably early reverse-swing in the first two Tests, but attributed it to dry pitches and an abrasive centre-wicket block.

Australia was desperate to make the old ball start hopping in Cape Town, where the home side had seized control of the crunch clash.

What do (and don't) we know about the plot?

On Sunday, Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland said the organisation needed a "clearer picture" of what had transpired before taking action.

But there's already a lot that we do know.

Steve Smith admitted that there was a plot to tamper with the ball, saying it came up during a discussion in the team's leadership group at lunch on day three of the third Test.

But he did not specifically name who was involved in the discussion and who came up with the idea, so that could be a focus of the investigation.

Questions will also be asked about coach Darren Lehmann's level of awareness, despite Smith insisting he had no idea about the plan.

CA's head of integrity Iain Roy was travelling to South Africa to lead the investigation.

"Once Iain submits his report we'll be able to make further comment," Sutherland said.

What does this mean for Smith's captaincy?

A premeditated plan to cheat is not a good look for any leader of any sporting team.

Smith said he was "embarrassed" and "incredibly sorry for trying to bring the game into disrepute the way we did", but vowed to remain captain in the immediate aftermath of the scandal.

However, that could be taken out his hands, with many fans, former players and commentators calling for him to resign or be axed.

Cricket Australia already stood down Smith and David Warner as captain and vice-captain for the remainder of the third Test.

Smith's tour of South Africa was also brought to an abrupt end, with the captain suspended for the upcoming fourth and final Test after being charged with "conduct contrary to the spirit of the game" by the International Cricket Council.

"It's a very sad day for Australian cricket," Sutherland said on Sunday.

The long-term fate of Smith hasn't been decided.

Is this worse than the underarm incident of 1981?

In case you don't remember, this was when Australia bowled underarm in order to stop New Zealand from scoring a six off the last ball of a one-day international — so ensuring an Australian victory.

Both moments of madness were triggered by a captain's desire to win.

Greg Chappell told his brother Trevor to do something legal but obviously not in the spirit of the game.

The incident at Newlands was both illegal and not in the spirit of the game — it was the team's most inexperienced player carrying out a premeditated plan hatched by people who should know better.

Offsiders columnist Richard Hinds says Australia's reputation has been damaged:

After the disgraceful events in Cape Town, who can now honestly say Australia plays its cricket "hard but fair" with a straight face?

Did the ball tampering work?

No. Umpires didn't change the ball or award a five-run penalty as they were happy the condition hadn't been illegally altered.

In the end, Australia lost the Test by 322 runs, with South Africa taking a 2-1 series lead.

