Tropical Cyclone Nora menaces Queensland's gulf communities as it crosses coast

Cyclone Nora hits the western coast of Cape York as a category three system, bringing destructive winds and heavy rain that is set to cause flash flooding across much of far north Queensland.

The destructive core of Tropical Cyclone Nora was south of Kowanyama just before 6:00am on Sunday. (Credit: ABC licensed)

The cyclone has since been downgraded to a category two as it tracks slowly south along the coast south of Kowanyama in Queensland's Gulf country.

It is not yet clear how much damage Nora has caused, but residents in Kowanyama and surrounding areas are still urged to stay indoors.

BOM forecaster Jonty Hall said the Kowanyama airport had recorded winds of up to 100 kilometres per hour with 110 millimetres of rain falling since midnight.

"So it's going to be a day, day and a half, it's just going to be sitting in almost the same spot producing pretty heavy rain fall throughout that area ... so the total accumulation for the whole event for some places down there may be between 500 to 700mm," he said.

A cyclone warning remains in place from Karumba to Cape Keerweer, and a watch zone extends from the NT-Queensland border to Karumba, including Mornington Island.

Nora will likely weaken to a tropical low sometime today or this evening, then move back over water late Monday or Tuesday, re-intensifying to a category one cyclone.

"This is a severe cyclone," Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said after meeting with the disaster management committee on Saturday afternoon.

State disaster coordinator deputy commissioner Bob Gee said people might need to stay locked down for several days.

"Lock down tonight, safe and secure, take your supplies with you and stay there until it is safe to come out," he said.

Swift water rescue crews have been stationed along the western Cape York coast.

Ms Palaszczuk said people should avoid going outside.

"The winds are going to pick up in those communities and we want you to remain safe," she said.

"Even though some of these communities are a long way apart from us here, we are all in this together and as Queenslanders we are not leaving any community alone."

On Saturday afternoon, Kowanyama local Kenny Hewson said the SES had prepared the community for the worst of the cyclone.

"They've moved everybody from the timber houses into brick houses so everybody's safe and they've come around door to door and told everyone to be inside from now, which the community are adhering to," he said.

Mr Gee said people in affected communities should expect to be locked down for several days.

"You can call triple-0 at any time, we are here to help you.

"But can I let you know that there'll be a certain stage this evening where it won't be safe for anybody to be out, including police, SES, QFES and health professionals.

"We expect a lot of weather, a lot of rain with flash flooding. That means we really need to think about being locked down for a couple of days.

"We are more than prepared to come to you and provide you support as soon as we can get in."

