Canberra's first citizens jury on compulsory third party insurance selects most radical option

Updated 26 March 2018, 9:15 AEDT

Compulsory third party insurance in Canberra could get up to $170 cheaper each year, after the ACT Government outsourced its decision making to a group of 50 citizens — but experts are split on whether the jury made the right call.

Six months ago 50 regular people were called upon to fix Canberra's sky-high compulsory third party car insurance, and now they've told the Government what to do.

Insurance law is pretty dull, but if you're one of 285,000 Canberrans with a car, the decision could have a substantial impact on your wallet.

The ACT Government has promised to do whatever the jury asks, and wants laws drafted by the end of the year.

Currently in the ACT, CTP costs an average of $591.20 per year — almost $100 higher than the nation-wide average of $495.50.

The verdict is in and the group has chosen the most radical of the four available options.

So what does it mean for Canberra drivers?.

Under the selected model, anyone injured in a car accident will be covered regardless of fault for up to five years for medical treatment, care, loss of income and dependent support in the case of death.

It could potentially save Canberra drivers between $90 and $170 per year on CTP premiums and cover 40 per cent more people injured in a car accident.

It would also cover accidents where no-one is at fault. For example, if a kangaroo jumps out in front of a car, or if the driver experiences a medical episode.

However, the decision does limit longer term payments to people who are severely injured, under a measure called whole person impairment (WPI).

Anyone claiming payments after the five-year cut off for medical treatment, care, income loss or reduced quality of life would have to prove they meet a WPI threshold of 10 per cent.

Modelling presented to the jury showed about 50 per cent of those found to be not-at-fault under the current scheme would not meet that threshold.

Quality of life payments are available within the five years if the injured person meets the five per cent WPI threshold.

What do we have now?

Canberra's current CTP premiums are amongst the most expensive in the country, but only cover people who are considered not at fault (apart from a $5,000 payment for early medical expenses).

A person is not covered if no-one is at fault, as in the case of the kangaroo.

Because the scheme requires an injured person to effectively sue an at-fault driver for negligence under common law, negotiations can be lengthy and at times require legal action.

Those claims can take several years to finalise.

What the experts say

The jury said its chosen model best suited its priorities, which included early access, equitable cover, value for money and limiting fraud.

"[The model] provides early access to medical treatment and economic support without having to establish fault," its final report to Government read.

"Everyone is entitled to the same benefits under the defined benefits scheme for up to five years."

They also noted WPI offers some protection against false and exaggerated claims.

However, two major players in CTP — insurers (who collect premiums and fund injury payouts) and lawyers (who represent injured clients to secure payouts) are at odds over what makes a good scheme.

Suncorp representative Jake Krausmann said the chosen model would make the system "simpler and clearer".

"At the moment there's a big hole in the CTP insurance landscape, around a third of people injured are not properly covered," he said.

"This decision will close that hole to give adequate cover to everyone."

He said it was a generous scheme with relatively low thresholds.

"If they've got a significant injury they're going to be looked after."

But lawyers aren't on board

Principal of Maurice Blackburn's Canberra office Walt Hawkins said it would "drastically limit" the rights of people injured by someone else's negligence.

"The imposition of the 10 per cent WPI threshold and caps of five years is going to create a lot of problems for a lot of people," he said.

"Some people are going to end up unable to work, unable to pay rent, meet their mortgage payments, and will have to rely on welfare.

"We have the best CTP schemes in the country and now I think we're going to have one of the worst."

A small group of four jurors wrote a dissenting report in which they expressed concern that the chosen model "reduces compensation in the ACT by $16 million per year".

They noted modelling showed not-at-fault victims would lose 49 per cent of their current compensation.

Wait … so regular people made this change?

Yep. Last year, invitations were randomly sent to 6,000 households, and the jury was selected from respondents.

Jurors were a mix of ages and gender and from varying locations and backgrounds.

They first got together over two weekends in October where they listened to expert advice and developed their priorities.

A stakeholder group then helped formulate the four models, which were presented to the jury for selection at the weekend.

Several jurors said they found the experience rewarding, worthwhile and respectful.

But there are concerns the jury weren't given enough time or information to properly consider all the elements of the complex issue.

Some jurors told the group they wished they had more time, with one saying that may have resulted in even better outcomes.

Mr Hawkins said the jury had a very difficult job and the decision ultimately should have been taken by Government.

"I think the jury, although they've done a lot of hard work here, were not adequately explained or given the proper tools to understand what that 10 per cent threshold actually meant in practice," he said.

Each juror received a payment of $450 for the entire process.