Logan Mayor Luke Smith charged by Queensland corruption watchdog

Updated 26 March 2018, 13:35 AEDT

Logan City Mayor Luke Smith is charged with official corruption, perjury, and failing to correct his register of interests by the Crime and Corruption Commission, after its long-running investigation into local government.

Logan Mayor Luke Smith (L) outside the Logan police watch house this morning. (Credit: ABC)

Logan City Mayor Luke Smith has been charged with official corruption, perjury and failing to correct his register of interests.

He was charged at the Beenleigh watch house this morning after a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

The CCC will allege Councillor Smith knowingly gave false testimony at a public hearing related to Operation Belcarra.

The investigation was an inquiry into the 2016 local government elections involving candidates in four south-east Queensland council areas; the Gold Coast City Council, Moreton Bay Regional Council, Logan City Council and Ipswich City Council regions.

He was granted bailed and is expected to appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on April 17.

The Mayor's lawyer has told the ABC Cr Smith will contest the charges.

Logan City Council released a statement in response to the CCC investigation.

"Logan City Council is aware that officers from the CCC visited council’s administration building on Monday morning (March 26) in relation to an ongoing investigation," the statement said.

"Council’s duty of care remains with the community and its staff.

"Council respects the ongoing legal process and will continue to cooperate with all CCC-related matters."