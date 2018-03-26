Steve Smith and Australia's cricket ball-tampering cheats subtract the joy from Cape Town Test

Updated 26 March 2018, 11:30 AEDT

Steve Smith lets down not just his teammates but also a nation of cricket fans, as the ball-tampering controversy leaves a black eye on the sport, writes Geoff Lemon.

Four days ago, I woke in Cape Town with a surge of happiness. It was a sunny, bright morning in a gorgeous city, and it was the first day of a Test match.

A series was evenly poised. The quality of play had been premium. Controversy notwithstanding, the best players were due to turn out.

I checked my phone and saw England had been 9-27 against New Zealand while we slept, and was bowled out for 58.

"This is waking up on Christmas morning and ripping into presents," I wrote on Twitter.

Not that I have anything against England, it is just that batting collapses are funny. And, y'know, Trent Bridge and all that.

On the way to Newlands Cricket Ground, there was a tingle in the air, the energy of anticipation. Table Mountain stood tall in the early sun. It felt like we had something brilliant in store.

Three mornings later, I awoke from a few short hours of sleep feeling as low as basement carpet. The few Australians reporting on this tour had been up all night, following developments back in Australia, doing radio and TV crosses.

At the ground on the fourth day, we resumed a match derailed by cheating. Australian players tampering with the ball, planning it collectively. Australian cricket fans condemning them, collectively.

Suspensions were imminent, careers at risk, reputations shredded. Yet the players had to walk onto the ground and be part of the show that had to go on.

In that moment, none of it seemed to matter. Australia was bowling, and so what? South Africa's batsmen played good shots, met with shrugs.

Everything felt hollow.

The outpouring of anger and disappointment overnight had been difficult to comprehend. On radio calls, on talkback, online, from people who believed their cricket team represented something better.

I didn't view the offence as gravely as others, but it was impossible not to be affected by their strength of feeling.

Next to me at the back of the commentary box, Jim Maxwell read through his messages. Dozens of friends and acquaintances, seeing him as some source of consolation, reaching out to tell of their disillusionment.

When our broadcast started, Jim choked up as he addressed the issue.

"I do not remember being as disappointed in an Australian team as I feel, and I know a number of Australians and a number of my colleagues here would feel at the moment," he said.

A clip of his comments has since been played some 50,000 times, shared by people who feel Jim's response represents them.

As he always does, he got back to the cricket. But he knew how hollow the game that day was.

Smith's naivety behind his undoing

Australia's conspiracy — however amateurish or impulsive or ineffective — had made it so. An absence of thought, of credibility, of realism, of integrity.

Some naivety or entitlement made Steve Smith and company think their scheme would work, that they would get away with it, that they could garner a win dishonestly and enjoy it as justly achieved.

A gathering of players had known and agreed and not raised dissent. TS Eliot sprang to mind: We are the hollow men.

Our dried voices, when

We whisper together

Are quiet and meaningless

As wind in dry grass

Or rats' feet over broken glass

The day after being caught, Australia was listless. Any chance of competing in the match was gone. Only Pat Cummins broke the funk, hurling down each ball.

South Africa's batsmen fell only by overfeeding. The Proteas' lead grew. Nathan Lyon took his 300th Test wicket, an achievement that should have been momentous. Only five other Australians have reached the mark, and one spinner.

South African quick Morne Morkel had got his own 300th on the first day, and been feted. He had roared with delight and charged into a huge embrace. Lyon barely responded, his milestone coming in a Test he will never want to recall.

The theme continued of Cameron Bancroft being left to carry things. First, of course, taking on tampering duties to please his senior players.

Second, in the media conference confession, Smith throwing the first questions to his junior player, rather than taking the initiative to start with a detailed statement himself.

Third, after a miserable 24 hours, walking out to bat facing a deficit over 400, and facing the first ball. David Warner chooses whether to face first or not, and this would have been a good day to offer Bancroft some symbolic protection.

Fourth, it was apparently up to Bancroft to carry the innings. He was the one who dug in, saw off good bowling, somehow put aside the turmoil of knowing his young Test career could be over.

He made it to the tea break, helped put on 57, then was gone. Roasted by Warner in a senseless run out, the product of frazzled minds. Once the team's most junior player departed, the seniors fell apart.

All 10 wickets for an additional 50 runs, an abject surrender in decent batting conditions. Clearly the performance of a team that was mentally shot. Soft prods, stumbling feet, golden ducks laced with diamonds.

"This is the way the world ends / Not with a bang but a whimper." A parade of hollow men.

Morkel cleaned up the mess, for a man-of-the-match award and the acclaim of his teammates. Lyon got run out without facing a ball. The contrasting fortunes of being in the non-cheating team.

Somehow, Australia had produced a collapse to outdo England's 10-58. And that was far, far, equatorially far from the most embarrassing part of the week.

I love Test matches after the last day. We sit in the press box and write, the crowds file out and the staff leave, the journalists thin in numbers to dinners and bars.

The light fades, the night swells, the ground sits empty. What was a centre of such intensity becomes a place of great stillness. I look up from the keyboard from time to time and soak it in.

Eventually, when I finish typing, I walk outside for a minute and take in the arena one more time. Farewelling a place for perhaps years, or forever.

I look at the cricket grounds of the world — the vast stadiums, the amphitheatres, the quaint pavilions, the grass banks, the kitsch and the glamorous — and leave feeling fulfilled. Something real happened here, a story that mattered.

Leaving Newlands late on Sunday night, the brow of the mountain glowering barely seen up there in the dark, there was none of that. Only an absence.

What hollowness, what hollowness. Crack the thinnest shell and find nothing inside.