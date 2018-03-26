Thousands of Telstra customers charged for ringtones and games they didn't want

Updated 26 March 2018, 14:15 AEDT

The telco is facing $10 million in penalties after admitting to misleading up to 100,000 customers, who were charged for content including ringtones and games, without having to enter payment details or verify their identity.

The telco admitted to misleading customers with its Premium Direct Billing (PDB) service, which allowed mobile phone customers to purchase digital content from third parties and have it charged to their Telstra bills.

Telstra is facing $10 million in penalties for making false or misleading representations and has made a joint submission with the ACCC to the Federal Court.

"Many Telstra customers paid for content they did not want, did not use, and had difficulty unsubscribing from," ACCC chairman Rod Sims said.

In a statement, the ACCC said Telstra was aware from early 2015 the service led to a large number of people being charged for content without their knowledge or consent.

"When customers contacted Telstra to complain, many were directed to third parties, even though Telstra knew that they had difficulty getting a refund from third-party suppliers, or cancelling their subscription," Mr Sims said.

"Customers were often left frustrated and out of pocket as a result of Telstra's conduct."

Telstra said it exited the service entirely earlier this month.

"It is clear for this specific type of service, we did not get that right," Telstra executive Vicki Brady said in a statement.

"A large proportion of customers who decided to subscribe to a service were happy with it, however the number of complaints received over time shows there were issues with the [premium direct billing] service that needed to be addressed.

"We apologise to our customers who have been charged for PDB subscription services they did not knowingly request or could not opt out of."

Mr Sims said the ACCC was aware of other carriers offering similar services and was monitoring complaint levels.

Telstra agreed to contact affected customers and offer refunds.

The telco estimated at least $5 million in refunds had already been provided.