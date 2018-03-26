Victims of crime could access the superannuation of their perpetrators under new proposal

Updated 26 March 2018, 15:35 AEDT

Victims of crime could be allowed to access their perpetrators' superannuation as part of compensation, under proposed changes to legislation that Financial Services Minister Kelly O'Dwyer says has been a long time coming.

Financial Services Minister Kelly O'Dwyer said it would prevent criminals benefiting from the system. (Credit: ABC)

Under the current rules, victims of crime who launch civil action for compensation against their perpetrators cannot access any funds held in the offender's superannuation accounts.

Financial Services Minister Kelly O'Dwyer said the proposed change would prevent criminals benefiting from the system.

"For too long those people who have perpetrated these horrific crimes have been able to hide behind a shield," she said.

"This denies those victims access to compensation that, in ordinary circumstances, they would be able to have. And we don't think it's right."

Ms O'Dwyer said the Government initiated a review late last year after it was presented with a petition from the Bega community.

"I understand there is a convicted paedophile who has very significant assets in his superannuation account. That paedophile has taunted those victims and said to them that they would be denied access to his assets on the basis it sits in his superannuation account," she said.

Victims' advocate Howard Brown supported those affected throughout the court process concerning that case.

"The perpetrator made it perfectly clear that he had squirreled his money away into a superannuation fund knowing full well that we would not be able to access it," Mr Brown said.

He said it was important going forward victims of crime had access to appropriate compensation.

"We want to make sure that they don't have the secondary abuse that current victims have," Mr Brown said.

Hetty Johnston from child protection advocacy group Bravehearts said it was time to fix this gap in legislation.

"It changes the shift, it gives the power back to the victims," she said.

"It takes some of this power that the offenders just love so much away from them and provides victims with the access to the compensation they deserve."

The Government is in the process of drafting the legislation with plans to introduce it to Parliament by the end of the year.