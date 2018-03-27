Australia considering expelling Russian diplomats over Salisbury ex-spy poisoning

Updated 27 March 2018, 8:15 AEDT

Australia is considering expelling Russian diplomats today as part of a worldwide action against the poisoning of a former spy in Britain, the ABC understands.

Channel Nine has reported Australia will expel two Russians.

Australia's actions would mirror the response taken by the United States and more than a dozen European nations.

Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison said the Government will have more to say later today about the reports that Australia will kick out the Russian diplomats.

"We have obviously shown a lot of solidarity," Mr Morrison told Sky News in reference to the attempted murder of a Russian double agent in Salisbury in England.

"We welcome the announcements made by our allies and partners around the world on this issue and we'll have more to say about it later today," he said.

Russia's Foreign Affairs Ministry issued a statement strongly protesting the decision by other nations to expel diplomats, calling it unfriendly, confrontational and provocative.

"Pulling out indiscriminate accusations against the Russian Federation in the absence of explanations of what happened and refusing to engage in substantive interaction, the British authorities de facto took a prejudiced, biased and hypocritical stance," the statement said.

