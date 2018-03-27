Australia to expel Russian diplomats over Salisbury ex-spy poisoning

Updated 27 March 2018, 11:05 AEDT

Two Russian diplomats identified as "undeclared intelligence officers" will be told to leave Australia within a week, as the Federal Government joins worldwide action against the poisoning of a former MI6 agent in Britain.

The diplomats will be asked to leave the Russian embassy in Canberra. (Credit: ABC)

The Federal Government is expelling two Russian spies from Australia within a week, in solidarity with the United Kingdom over a nerve agent attack earlier this month.

The Prime Minister and Foreign Minister released a joint statement this morning confirming two diplomats had been identified as undeclared intelligence officers and would be "directed to depart Australia within seven days".

Australia's actions mirror the response taken by the United States and more than a dozen European nations in response to the attempted murder of a Russian double agent in Salisbury in England.

"This decision reflects the shocking nature of the attack — the first offensive use of chemical weapons in Europe since World War II, involving a highly lethal substance in a populated area, endangering countless other members of the community," the statement said.

"Such an attack cannot be tolerated by any sovereign nation. We strongly support the call on Russia to disclose the full extent of its chemical weapons program in accordance with international law."

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull briefed Labor leader Bill Shorten about the expulsions this morning.

Mr Shorten said he was very supportive of the decision to remove the Russian diplomats.

A spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry said there would be an answer for every country that expels Russian representatives, making it possible some Australian diplomats could be sent home from the embassy in Moscow as retaliation.

British High Commissioner to Australia, Menna Rawlings, tweeted her thanks to the Australian Government for its support in the wake of the nerve agent attack.

"Nerve agent use on [UK] soil demands concerted diplomatic action to avoid culture of impunity and to support our collective security. Great to have [Australia] with us," she said.

Russian ambassador warned against further sanctions

Australia has had economic sanctions against Russia in place since 2014, when Vladimir Putin's forces annexed Crimea from Ukraine.

Those sanctions were strengthened after the downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine.

They restricted exports and imports between Russia and Australia and included targeted financial sanctions and travel bans for some individuals from Russia and Ukraine.

Russia's top Australian diplomat spoke to the ABC last week about the fallout from the nerve gas attack, and said any further sanctions against Russia would result in a worse situation for Australia.

Ambassador Grigory Logvinov said once Russia retaliated with its own measures, Australia would be worse off.

"Australia's not the biggest Russian trading partner," he said.

Mr Turnbull and Foreign Minister Julie Bishop's joint statement reiterated Australia's position in relation to Russia's involvement in the MH17 tragedy.

"We also continue to support international efforts to bring to justice those responsible for the downing of MH17, and we have called out unacceptable Russian action in cyberspace," the statement said.

"In the same way, we will vigorously back the UK's full investigation of the nerve agent attack."

The Australian statement also made reference to the Government's tough overhaul of espionage and foreign intelligence laws, which it was forced to water down after backlash from Labor, the Greens and the country's largest media organisations.

"Australia remains committed to acting with its allies and partners to deter Russia's actions where they are a threat to international security," it said.

"This is why the Government is overhauling offences for espionage, secrecy and treason, and for the first time establishing powerful new foreign interference offences in legislation currently before the Parliament."

Governments expel diplomats under the Geneva convention on diplomatic relations.

It states that a country can ask the representatives of another nation to leave at any time and without explanation.

In April 1983, Bob Hawke's Labor government expelled the First Secretary, Valery Ivanov, from what was then the Soviet embassy over spying.

More recently, in 2012, Australia expelled all Syrian diplomats in response to atrocities in Syria.

That expulsion occurred in a similar co-ordinated way to the current Russian situation.

Australia's then foreign minister Bob Carr's announcement in May 2012 mirrored actions by the US, Britain, France, Italy, Canada, Germany, Spain, Bulgaria, Switzerland and the Netherlands, who all ordered out the highest-ranking Syrian diplomats in their countries.