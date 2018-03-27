Ball tampering is the moral equivalent of doping

Updated 27 March 2018, 6:20 AEDT

Had Steve Smith's offence been doping, he might have been kissing his entire sporting career goodbye.

This coming weekend, girls and boys across Australia will take to cricket ovals.

How do coaches and parents explain to these impressionable youngsters that the captain of the Australian men's cricket team is a self-declared cheat, and that he and colleagues persuaded the most junior player to break the rules in a desperate attempt to be more competitive?

There are two elements to fair play: competing within the rules and doing so within the spirit of the game.

Australian cricket's infamous "underarm" incident of 1981, when Greg Chappell instructed a bowler to deliver the final ball along the ground, was within the laws of the game. But that rule was an archaic remnant of cricket's past.

No surprise, therefore, that this tactic horrified many observers. It went against the spirit of cricket because the batsman was not given a legitimate opportunity to hit a six to win the match.

Chappell's decision smacked of desperation: winning was more important than how the team won. Little wonder that New Zealanders were soon wearing t-shirts emblazoned with the caption, "Australians have an underarm problem".

Steve Smith's actions in South Africa take the win at all costs mentality into another realm. Not only is ball tampering contrary to the spirit of the game, it is decidedly against the rules.

What is more, unlike Chappell's impromptu decision, Smith and the leadership group sat down and hatched a plan. This was to be pre-meditated cheating.

Smith and co hardly naive

Cheating in sport has consequences, and therein lies a question of proportionality.

Tampering with a cricket ball has long been an issue in cricket because there are seemingly "accidental" or well-concealed ways to "rough up" the ball, or conversely to give it shine on one side via the use of saliva enriched with sweets.

The purpose of these deceptive tactics has been to try to alter the equipment of the game in order to establish an edge over an opponent.

A ball may be shined on clothing, but it cannot be tampered with via external mechanisms. Smith and his colleagues were hardly naive about this; they admitted to cheating.

While most cricket fans have been appalled by the calculated manner of Smith's plan, many seem unaware that the International Cricket Council has slap-on-the-wrist penalties for ball tampering.

, a sport lawyer, took to Twitter to try to explain the potential impact to the cricketers in this case: he reported that "ball tampering under @ICC rules is well down the pecking order of serious offences and lightly punished". With incredulity, he concluded that the most likely outcome was a under the ICC framework.

Cricket Australia (CA), under its Code of Conduct, has the capacity to suspend a player for a year (and potentially more) for a "Level 4 breach", such as:

Cheating during a Match, including deliberate attempts to mislead the Umpire; and/or

Any conduct that is considered against the spirit in which the game of cricket should be played.

Whether CA is prepared to swing the willow remains to be seen.

Similar offence, two different punishments

Has there been a more difficult conversation since the underarm fiasco of 1981?

Some commentators assert that critics of Smith and colleagues are sanctimonious, failing to understand that cheating by ball tampering is widespread, even normative. But that misses the key point: while the felony is hardly unique, its discovery was well overdue.

This means an opportunity to contemplate the proportionality of penalties. Because if tampering is as widespread as is suggested, there is little in the way of deterrence.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has a remit to catch and penalise athletes who use prohibited substances or methods in sport. This includes manipulating equipment to cheat opponents.

Why is ball tampering, a method of deception to enhance performance, not part of the prohibitions and penalties associated with WADA — which are much more severe than those of the ICC?

Unless the ICC gets serious about ball tampering, questions like this may become louder.

Whatever happens in terms of rules and penalties, athletes who unfairly alter a contest — whether by tampering with equipment or using proscribed drugs — are demonstrating a win-at-any-cost mentality that not only cheats others, it sabotages sport.

Daryl Adair is an associate professor of Sports Management at UTS Business School.