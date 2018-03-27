Childcare centres shut doors as workers strike over pay

Updated 27 March 2018, 9:35 AEDT

Hundreds of childcare centres across Australia close as workers strike over low wages and call on the Federal Government to subsidise a 30 per cent pay rise.

The protest is the first since their union, United Voice, lost a five-year battle at the Fair Work Commission for a wage increase.

The workers want the Federal Government to subsidise a 30 per cent pay rise for the nation's 108,000 childcare workers.

The union says that about 320 centres have been closed by the action, and about 30,000 families are affected.

"This has enormous support," the union's assistant national secretary Helen Gibbons said.

"From Darwin to Tasmania, from the east coast to the west coast, we are going to see early educators walking out of their centres and joining various rallies and actions across the country, and they'll be joined by parent groups and the wider community," she said.

"We know the Government massively underinvests in this sector. If we are going to achieve professional pay for early educators, either parent fees go up or the government funding needs to improve, and no-one wants to see parent fees go up.

"The Government needs to step in and take seriously their responsibility to fund this sector properly."

In a statement, federal Education and Training Minister Simon Birmingham said he expected "all early learning and childcare centres to value their employees and pay them as much as they can afford".

"Many already do pay above the award," he said.

Senator Birmingham insisted "the role of Government is not to run those centres but to help families access affordable care".

Today's action is the third rally agitating for a change in the past 12 months.