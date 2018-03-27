Emma Husar's plea to help domestic violence victims as unpaid leave deemed 'fair and relevant'

Updated 27 March 2018, 8:20 AEDT

The Fair Work Commission's full bench has concluded that five days' unpaid domestic violence leave for workers is appropriate, but Labor MP Emma Husar says the Federal Government is missing the point and paid leave is necessary for victims of domestic violence.

Labor MP Emma Husar gives an emotional speech about her abusive father in Parliament in 2016. (Credit: AAP)

Emma Husar's story is all too common in Australia, with one in three women a victim of domestic violence.

"The most dangerous time for a woman is when she leaves and that was certainly the pathway I went down," she said.

The Federal Labor MP has spoken about her abusive father in the past, and now she has opened up about the struggles she faced and still faces after fleeing her abusive partner in 2015.

"The initial meetings with police, then you've got to meet with a case worker and a trauma counsellor," Ms Husar said.

But three years on, the problems have not stopped.

"This year alone I have already attended four court hearing dates. We will go another two times in the next couple of months."

Ms Husar said she had been lucky enough to be in a position where she could leave work to attend meetings and counselling sessions.

But not all victims are in a similar position, and domestic violence advocates, Labor and unions want it to be mandatory for businesses to provide ten days of paid domestic violence leave.

The proposal was put to the Fair Work Commission and the full bench concluded that five days' unpaid leave was appropriate.

"Having regard to the evidence about the impact on employees of family and domestic violence, the indicative evidence of the utilisation of existing family and domestic violence leave entitlements, and the parties' submissions, we are of the view that five days' unpaid leave per annum represents a fair and relevant minimum safety net entitlement," the commission concluded.

The ruling applied to all employees including those on part-time or causal contracts and would be available in full, at the commencement of each 12-month period.

It would not accumulate from year to year and could only be used if an employee cannot book in appointments or interviews outside of ordinary work hours that relate to their personal situation.

The head of National Workplace Relations Policy for the Australian Industry Group's Steve Smith said the ruling was reasonable.

"Our preferred approach was to leave the issue to be determined at the level of an individual business, recognising that a small business v a huge corporation will have different capacities to provide assistance," he said.

"The Fair Work Commission has taken onboard all the different arguments and come up with this view that five days of unpaid leave is the appropriate amount, so we accept that decision," he said.

The ruling will impact about 2.3 million employees but the Federal Government is looking to extend the reach.

It announced it would introduce legislation to extend the same entitlement to all employees under the Fair Work Act.

Workplace Minister Craig Laundy said it would benefit up to 6 million people.

"We want to ensure a consistent safety net for employees covered by the national workplace system, so we will amend the Act in line with the final model clause to give other federal system employees access to unpaid leave on the same terms," he said.

Mr Smith is yet to throw his support behind the Government's announcement.

"I would not go that far at the moment given the announcement has just been made, we need to look at the details, but we understand the reason why the Government has made this decision," he said.

"Most employers are not likely to have a problem with what the Government has announced, but as with all legislation it's important to consider the specific details once the legislation is drafted."

Ms Husar said the Federal Government had missed the point and paid leave was necessary for victims of domestic violence.

"The one thing that helps women out of these situations is financial security. You can't get financial security when you are getting unpaid leave."

She stressed the need for financial support by reflecting on how she did not even have enough money to buy food to feed her children at one stage.

"You are trying to support children, you are trying to move house, and you might have somebody who won't pay your child support or who is not cooperative financially and you might be relying on every single cent that you get," she said.

"It comes to the point where you are putting food back on supermarket shelves."

There are some companies that already offer paid domestic violence leave including Virgin, NAB and Telstra, but Labor wants all businesses to provide such support.

It has promised to ensure every worker has access to ten days of paid domestic violence leave if elected.

Shadow Employment Minister Brendan O'Connor urged the Prime Minister to reconsider his position.

"We have to tackle the scourge of domestic violence and one of the ways is to provide supportive workplaces, and I think Malcolm Turnbull had an opportunity and he missed it ... it's a great shame."