More than 40 people evacuated as floodwaters swamp Cairns in far north Queensland

Updated 27 March 2018, 10:00 AEDT

Parts of Cairns are on emergency flood alert, with more than 40 people evacuated from a caravan park and others rescued from flooded cars, as the tail-end of ex-Tropical Cyclone Nora drenches areas in far north Queensland.

More than 40 people were evacuated from two caravan parks in Brinsmead and Redlynch in Cairns as water quickly inundated the sites.

The State Emergency Service (SES) said two people also needed rescuing from a vehicle trapped in floodwaters on the Captain Cook Highway.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) spokesman Shane Jarvis said calls for help from the caravan parks started just before midnight.

"Swift water rescue teams were really under the pump — they were working solid to continuously keep bringing people out on our rafts to safety," he said.

Mr Jarvis said people were in "disbelief" at how quickly the water rushed through the park.

"To see this occur is very, very rare — to have seen this happen so that was the look on most people's faces, even today," he said.

Mr Jarvis said one family with a small child had to smash a back window of their campervan to escape.

Redlynch Valley resident Jason Christopher has lived in the area for 14 years and said he had never seen anything like it.

"All this part of Redlynch was just a torrent, just a brown river," he said.

Another resident Maya Piggott said the water rose so high her horses and chickens were "swimming".

"They were pretty much just floating down getting carried by the water it was pretty full on," she said.

Ms Piggott said she could also hear people screaming for help from the caravan park.

SES northern region director Wayne Coutts said the Cairns council had made arrangements for the caravan park residents to go into temporary accommodation early this morning.

"They were evacuated by swift water crews," he said.

"They've got to those fairly rapidly and they were able to get them out in their rafts.

"We took them back to the SES headquarters for a few hours as we were making arrangements for them to go into accommodation."

He said QFES officers were doorknocking properties in the main affected areas.

"Some 8,000 phones were alerted in that area early this morning … and QFES officers are backing that up with doorknocks," he said.

Lake Placid resident Nerissa Ward had not had her property inundated, but she was watching closely.

She said she woke up at 4:00am to a tweet saying there was a major flood warning for the Barron River.

"Our property is an extreme flood risk so we've been watching and preparing since then, deciding if we should stay or go," she said.

"We can't see the water from our house but we can hear it.

"We know that the water will come down Lake Placid Road and near our property, so we're very aware of the risk."

She said she although she thought they had already reached high tide, she was worried about what was coming down the catchment from the Tablelands.

"It's probably equivalent to what we had in 1998 when the suburb was evacuated — it seems to be at the same levels," he said.

"The only difference is that we have power this time, whereas last time we didn't have power."

More flooding ahead, BOM warns

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has warned of more flooding on the Barron River, with water expected to reach major levels at Kamerunga Bridge on Tuesday morning.

BOM forecaster Jess Carey said some areas had more than 500 millimetres of rain overnight.

"We've seen some very, very heavy rainfall overnight, in addition to some extremely heavy rainfall yesterday as well," he said.

"Some areas well and truly over a half-metre of rainfall.

"Our focus today is very much on that Barron River catchment as those flood peaks move from the Tablelands downstream.

"Some pretty significant river levels there, and probably the highest they've been in the last 10 years or so."

He said it could potentially exceed flood levels in 2008.

"The big flood up there is the 1977 flood, and I don't think we're in that territory but it certainly is the biggest event, if not slightly bigger, in at least the last 10 years," Mr Carey said.

"Once we see that flood peak start moving down the Tablelands, we'll be able to shore up our peak forecast for those floodplain areas."

BOM senior forecaster Michael Knepp said the low pressure system was still "lingering" just south-east of the Gulf Country but would start to move west.

"As it moves a bit more rapidly to the west tomorrow it will weaken that trough that extends towards the north tropical coast and we should see the conditions ease there," he said.

Mr Knepp said the focus will then shift to tracking the movements of ex-Tropical Cyclone Iris which is in the central coral sea.

"It won't directly affect us, it looks like it will just increase our winds [and] maybe give us a bit of shower activity once it goes from there we don't know. It looks like at this stage it will move to the north-west," he said.

Drivers are being asked to delay non-essential travel, with highways into Cairns to the north, south and west closed.

The Captain Cook Highway is closed between Aeroglen and Yorkeys Knob.

The Bruce Highway is blocked in multiple locations and the Gillies Range Road is closed.

Yorkeys Knob residents have been isolated due to the floodwaters.

The town of Tully, south of Cairns, has been completely cut off, with Cassowary Coast Regional Council saying all access roads to the town were closed to traffic.

Residents told to stay home

Police Sergeant Cary Coolican said residents should stay home if they could.

"If you don't need to travel, don't get into the car and don't try and head into town because there's a good chance you'll be caught up for two to three hours stuck in traffic," he said.

"If you've got kids that are trying to do study for high school exams, make contact with the school, make arrangements."

Cairns Regional Council Deputy Mayor Terry James said it was urging residents to be alert.

"Be ready just in case we have to evacuate some of those low-lying areas to higher ground — they should gather any medication, personal valuables, important papers, things like that," he said.

"Check your household emergency plans and importantly check on your neighbours, particularly if you've got some elderly neighbours next door to you that may not have received this advice.

"If you don't have to go anywhere urgently, I'd advise don't travel on the roads because you can't really get too far.

"All of the roads are blocked, north, west and south of Cairns — all of the highways are blocked."