Siberian mall fire: Billionaire who helped fund shopping centre lives on the Gold Coast

A Russian billionaire who helped fund the Siberian shopping centre that burnt down yesterday — killing at least 64 people — lives on Australia's Gold Coast and refuses to travel back to Russia for fear he will face criminal prosecution.

Denis Shtengelov, with one of his sons, says the fire was a terrible tragedy. (Credit: Audience submitted)

Denis Shtengelov said he was helping authorities in their investigations, but was not planning to travel to Russia in the immediate future for fear he may face criminal prosecution, according to Russian media reports.

"To come just to go to jail?" he said when asked if he would return to Russia in the wake of the tragedy.

Mr Shtengelov denies his company KDV built the multi-storey Zimnyaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry) Mall, and declined to say whether he was the shopping centre's overall owner, according to the Russia Crime website.

He also denied suggestions that KDV operated the shopping centre. But he confirmed that he helped to fund its construction.

"I did not build the facility, I gave the money. They gave me figures and I agreed," he said in an interview from Australia.

Mr Shtengelov reportedly made his fortune in Russia selling snack foods and confectionary through KDV.

The Winter Cherry Mall was built in a converted confectionary factory, and opened in 2013.

Shopping centre's builders may have breached safety regulations

Russian police have arrested five people since the fire, including some of the shopping centre's management, amid allegations the centre's builders breached a raft of safety regulations.

Witnesses said safety exits were blocked, preventing scores of people caught in the blaze from escaping.

There was also no effort to carry out a proper evacuation and fire alarms did not work, they said.

Most of the dead were children.

Mr Shtengelov said he was told there was a fire alarm in the shopping centre and that it worked.

KDV built tennis and golf academy on the Gold Coast

The billionaire's family — including two sons — now live permanently on the Gold Coast, according to Russian media.

The snackfood magnate reportedly shares his time between his family home in Australia and Russia where his main business is.

KDV has built a tennis and golf academy at Carrara on the Gold Coast, apparently run by his elder sister Yulia, although her Facebook page says she lives in Switzerland.

The ABC tried to contact Mr Shtengelov on the Gold Coast without luck.

Asked by Russian reporters if he felt a moral responsibility for the tragedy in Siberia, he said, "of course".

"What happened there, even in my worst nightmares I never could have imagined. This was a terrible tragedy," he told Russia's Interfax news agency.

"I'm sorry for everyone who was directly or indirectly affected."

Mr Shtengelov said his company would pay 3 million rubles ($67,900) to the families of each victim, and help fund the rehabilitation of those injured if necessary.

Scores of people have been taken to hospital with burns and other injuries.

"I take it as a personal tragedy," Mr Shtengelov reportedly said.

"But I would like to have the real perpetrators identified."

Mr Shtengelov declined to say when he would next travel to Russia.