Socceroos dodge World Cup boycott in fallout from Russian ex-spy poisoning

Updated 27 March 2018, 18:15 AEDT

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop calms fears the Socceroos could formally boycott the World Cup in Russia, as part of retaliation over the attempted murder of a former Russian double agent in the UK.

Professional Footballers Australia thinks the Socceroos should go to the World Cup. (Credit: AAP)

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has calmed fears the Socceroos could formally boycott the World Cup in Russia, as part of retaliation over the attempted murder of a former Russian double agent in the UK.

However she has left open the possibility that Australia's involvement in the June tournament might be used to exert more diplomatic pressure on the host nation.

Responding to media reports, Ms Bishop stated on Twitter this afternoon the Government was not considering a boycott.

Earlier in the day she had said: "There are a whole range of further options of action that could be taken, the World Cup is one of the further actions that could be taken in relation to this matter."

Ms Bishop has not elaborated on the "further options" being considered.

John Didulica, chief executive of Professional Footballers Australia, responded to the uncertainty by declaring the Socceroos should go.

"Australia is proud to have a long history of competing at global sporting events in the face of political unrest and is one of the only nations to have competed at every Summer Olympics, including Moscow in 1980," he said.

"Football and the World Cup should be no different."

A spokesperson for Football Federation Australia told ABC that the organisation "respects the Australian Government's responsibility to make decisions about diplomatic and international relations".

"We have sought clarification regarding the Foreign Minister's comments about the World Cup," they said.

"As things stand all qualifying teams, including the England team, will be taking part in this FIFA event and that continues to be our intention."

Ms Bishop's comments follow the announcement this morning that two Russian spies will be expelled from Australia.

Twenty-three nations have announced they are expelling Russian diplomats over the nerve agent attack.

Ms Bishop said there are already sanctions in place against Russia, but further action is being considered.

She addressed Parliament in Question Time and declared the act was "intolerable" and was "a serious breach of the international rules-based order".

"Australia condemns the use of chemical weapons anywhere, anytime," Ms Bishop said.

Of the 23 nations that have announced Russian expulsions, nine qualified for the World Cup: England, Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, Poland, Spain, Sweden and Australia.

Australia is the only non-European qualifier to expel Russians.

Iceland has declared its government officials will not attend the World Cup, but its team will still travel.

The tournament is scheduled to kick off in mid-June.

Australia's first match is against France on June 16.