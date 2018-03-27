Why is the funding of Catholic schools so controversial?

Updated 27 March 2018, 6:20 AEDT

The Catholic school sector's close ties to Labor stretch back back decades, complicating the aims of the Gonski reforms.

Leaders of Catholic school systems are unhappy with pretty much all of the school funding debate in recent years. (Credit: ABC)

The past few weeks have seen a fresh round of debates emerge about Catholic school funding.

In a familiar pattern, heroic claims and counter claims are being made about the fairness of Catholic school funding and the nature of political ties between major parties and Catholic education offices.

The latest controversy centres on a letter written by opposition leader Bill Shorten to Melbourne Archbishop Denis Hart, in which he promised, "Catholic schools would be more than $250 million better off" in the first two years of a federal Labor government.

Shorten's promise was slammed by education leaders and politicians, who described the $250 million figure as arbitrary, irrational, disgraceful, and Orwellian.

Shorten also came under fire by education experts, who lambasted the move as a horror story that corrupts plans to achieve fair school funding.

To understand the divisive nature of these debates, it's necessary to unpack the complex historical and political forces that shape opinion and debate.

Strike behind ALP change of heart

The 1970s are a good place to start, as this is when the federal government first began funding schools on an ongoing basis. The decision came under the Whitlam Labor government after the 1973 Karmel Report recommended a needs-based funding model be established to combat inequalities in schooling.

Controversially, the government introduced ongoing funding for government and non-government schools. This fully entrenched the federal government's role in schools, despite schooling being a state responsibility.

Catholic schools played a major role in these developments.

In 1962, the famous "Goulburn strike" in Catholic schools was central to Labor abandoning its opposition to funding non-government schools, signalling a radical reversal of the party's commitment to "free, compulsory and secular" schooling.

Despite overall increases in federal funding to schools, weighted in favour of Catholic and independent schools, the Karmel model went largely unchanged until the Howard Coalition government introduced a new model in 2001 that was criticised as benefitting non-government schools.

Prime minister at the time John Howard promised no school would lose under his plan and introduced a "Catholic funding maintained" category that prevented cuts to Catholic schools.

Tensions simmered until the Gillard Labor government commissioned the 2011 Gonski report, which led to the current Schooling Resource Standard (SRS), also based on a "needs-based" formula.

Yet the high hopes of Gonski were dashed early in the piece, when then prime minister Julia Gillard promised "no school will lose a dollar" as a result of the reform, and a number of so-called special deals were then done to secure passage of the reform.

Once again, instead of a needs-based model, Australia was delivered a model that protected the vested interests of Catholic and independent schools.

The race for Gonski 2.0

Over the years, developments in school funding have been infused with complex and bitter politics, generating polarised debates and misleading claims about school funding.

The weirdest element of recent politics is that while the Coalition has historically been painted as the champion of private schools and parent choice, it's now leading the race to deliver funding closer to the original Gonski's model, under its "Gonski 2.0" package.

Yet while in theory some schools will lose money under Gonski 2.0, the reality is that the plan is being phased in over several years, which means the special deals established under Ms Gillard will not disappear immediately.

Leaders of Catholic school systems are unhappy with pretty much all of what's been going on in recent years.

Catholic stakeholders see Gonski 2.0 as a risk to current levels of funding, and also have concerns about whether the current SRS model disadvantages Catholic schools by using what they consider to be an unfair measure of socio-economic status (SES).

This is partly why the Coalition has established a National School Resourcing Board, which is reviewing the SES.

Outrage at $250m promise

This contentious history of funding politics helps explain why Mr Shorten's $250 million promise has been received with such outrage.

Mr Shorten's letter to Archbishop Hart was especially controversial because it was penned in the lead-up to the recent Batman by-election in Victoria, which Labor won with a swing in its favour.

Batman has around a quarter of students attending Catholic schools, and in the week leading to the poll Catholic Education Melbourne (CEM) made 30,000 robocalls to practically every household in the electorate, urging a Labor vote.

CEM director Stephen Elder also wrote a letter to all Catholic school parents in Batman, with a similar message.

Mr Elder argued last week that the Catholic church is "on the high moral ground when it comes to school funding".

A more accurate view is that the church is on high political ground, working strategically at the upper echelons of policy to help steer Labor victories and protect its interests.

While some might be tempted to see a direct causal link between Mr Shorten's letter and the robocalls, this view is too simplistic, as there is already a well-entrenched trend of Catholic leaders seeking to steer Victorian elections.

We should also be wary of claims that Mr Shorten's $250 million represents a "new" special deal or is simply a random figure plucked from the air.

The figure is actually a reinforcement of Labor's existing policy position, which would return to the Gillard model and increase funding for all schools, not just Catholic schools.

Perhaps most concerning is Mr Shorten's additional claim in the letter that "when it comes to school funding, my party stands shoulder to shoulder with the church".

Such posturing reflects a nepotism that doesn't bode well for voters who would prefer to see schools funded based on need, rather than in ways that guard old allegiances.

Only a new kind of politics will help us break free from the unfair shackles of this lineage and move towards the alluring but elusive goal of needs-based funding.

Glenn C. Savage is is a senior lecturer in education policy and sociology at the University of Western Australia. Twitter: @glenncsavage.