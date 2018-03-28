Australia's cheating scandal is about more than cricket

Updated 28 March 2018, 18:05 AEDT

Our cricketers are prime examples of economic man: paid millions of dollars, they are guns for hire to the highest bidder, men who play for Australia but represent themselves, writes Stan Grant.

What links a former British prime minister, a Nobel laureate economist and the 2009 global financial crisis to Australia's cricket scandal?

Each in their own way reveal something troubling about our age.

In a world of fake news, politicians who lie and bankers who have fleeced customers, why do we expect athletes to be the defenders of our collective morality?

Amid all the hyperventilating, outrage and disappointment at our cheating cricketers, we would do well to take a closer look at our society and how it has bred a winner-takes-all, win-at-all-costs attitude.

Sport is not our saviour. It doesn't exist on some higher plane. It is a reflection of us.

Our cricketers are the products of our age, where the individual is exalted above society.

Worship of the individual

American political scientist Patrick Deneen says our society is "caught in a trap of its own making", where the worship of the individual has created a moral and psychic vacuum.

This is no accident: this is the world we have created.

It is rooted in a movement that emerged out of the ruptures of World War I and the Great Depression.

This global order was founded by a group of intellectuals and policymakers, among them the Austro-Hungarian Nobel Prize winning economist Friedrich Hayek.

Hayek is considered the philosophical guiding light of what we now know as neoliberalism.

He believed in the rights and power of individuals — as he wrote, a free society consists in "the facilitation of the pursuit of unknown individual purposes".

Civilisation, he argued, begins with "the individual in pursuit of his own ends".

Hayek believed liberty was linked to property: the market would create fairness.

In his book Free Market Fairness, political scientist John Tomassi writes that for Hayek "the phrase 'social justice' is a piece of incoherent nonsense".

Historian Quinn Slobodian, in his new book Globalists: The End of Empire and the Birth Of Neoliberalism, writes: "Neoliberals, we were told, believed in global laissez-fare: self-regulating markets, shrunken states, and the reduction of all human motivation to the one-dimensional rational self-interest of Homo economicus".

Economic man, freed from constraint, pursuing his own ends: it is has formed the basis of our economic model.

Slobodian says neoliberals believed in a "militant globalisation"; Hayek himself spoke of the need for democracies to "limit their own powers".

In the neoliberal order, the nation state must not impede the free flow of goods and capital.

Cricketers are post-GFC guns for hire

Consider our cricketers: prime examples of economic man.

They are paid millions of dollars, guns for hire to the highest bidder.

They no longer simply represent Australia — they play for Australia: they represent themselves.

Steve Smith can fly to South Africa to captain our national team and then return home and just as easily hop another flight to India to play in the rich Premier League, swapping his baggy green cap for the blue cap of the Rajasthan Royals, pocketing millions more.

Cricketers — like big business and big finance — live in Slobodian's world of "militant globalisation".

They exist in the same moral vacuum Patrick Deneen has identified.

In a world free of borders, to whom are we accountable?

Have we become divorced from the expectations and responsibilities of our own communities and nations?

The events of this week would indicate, for our cricketers at least, the answer is yes.

Are cricketers morally any different from the corrupt bankers who lured vulnerable unsuspecting customers into elaborate financial schemes that eventually unravelled, tipping us into the global financial crash of 2009?

The public suffering won't be as great, but the actions of our cricketers have a similar base: all's fair if we can get away with it.

The banks were bailed out, they were deemed "too big to fail", while ordinary people lost their homes and their jobs.

I wonder now, will our cricketers as well be "too big to fail"?

Will they ultimately return to the field chastened, repentant, perhaps but with their earning capacity secure?

Hyper-individualism has reached its limits

Quinn Slobodian writes that the 20th century "had proved neoliberals right … all gods other than capitalism failed".

Without doubt neoliberalism has been revolutionary and often a positive force: borders have come down; it has ignited new ideas and technology miracles; it brought much needed economic reform and deregulation; we are wealthier than at any time in human history.

Even old communists like China's Deng Xiaoping could proclaim that "wealth is glorious".

In 2007 then US Federal Reserve chairman Alan Greenspan boasted that "it hardly makes any difference who will be the next president. The world is governed by market forces".

But hyper-individualism and unfettered markets has reached its limits.

There is a blowback from those who want to return to their borders; they don't trust elites or the rich and powerful.

In desperation many people are swayed by populists and demagogues, in America they elected Donald Trump to "drain the swamp".

That's why the ball tampering scandal has hit so hard: I suspect people don't feel simply betrayed by the cricketers but by a system that has created such pampered, globe-trotting sporting cheats.

At this time it is worth remembering the words of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, who was a devotee of Hayek and eagerly adopted neoliberalism:

"Economics are the method, but the object is to change the heart and soul".

