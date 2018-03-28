Ball-tampering scandal: Michael Clarke says we haven't heard the full story from Cricket Australia

Updated 28 March 2018, 9:30 AEDT

Cricket Australia says only three players were involved in the plot to tamper with the ball.

We don't yet know how Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft will be punished. (Credit: Reuters)

Former skipper Michael Clarke has declared that Australian cricket is in "deep shit" in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal.

Clarke's blunt assessment was delivered after Cricket Australia declared that Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were the only people who knew about the alleged cheating, recalling the disgraced trio to Australia but saying coach Darren Lehmann would keep his job.

Chief executive James Sutherland's comments failed to get rid of the question marks surrounding the scandals.

Clarke led the chorus of scepticism, suggesting on Twitter there was more to the story:

Former England Test captain Michael Vaughan was similarly unconvinced, suggesting that Cricket Australia has only made things worse for itself:

Meanwhile, former English wicketkeeper Matt Prior said the official explanation didn't match up with his experiences of how teams work:

Sutherland didn't reveal what punishments Smith, Warner and Bancroft would face, but it's likely that this will include bans.

"These sanctions will reflect the gravity with which we view what has occurred and the damage it has done to Australian cricket," he said.

The three players have already been sent home ahead of the series final against South Africa that begins on Friday, with Matt Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell and Joe Burns flown over as emergency replacements.