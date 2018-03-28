Debutant Danny Vukovic the hero as battling Socceroos hold Colombia 0-0

Updated 28 March 2018, 9:50 AEDT

After being humbled 4-1 by Norway, an improved Socceroos side keeps Colombia at bay, with the 0-0 result sealed when Vukovid saved a penalty in the 85th minute.

Vukovic who replaced Brad Jones at half-time on his 33rd birthday, dived to his left to keep out Miguel Borja's 85th-minute spot-kick after bringing the striker down in the box.

The performance from Bert van Marwijk's side was a huge improvement on the woeful 4-1 defeat in Norway last week.

Australia rode their luck on occasions in the second half as the South Americans, full of confidence after beating France in their last outing, missed a series of good chances at Craven Cottage.

Borja was the biggest culprit, hitting the crossbar, heading straight at Vukovic from close range and missing at least two more clear chances after a goal was ruled out for offside.

The Socceroos also had their moments with Massimo Luongo and Andrew Nabbout going close.

Van Marwijk made five changes to the side that lost in Oslo, with Luongo replacing the injured Aaron Mooy in midfield while Tom Rogic and Tomi Juric were recalled to the side.

Brad Jones started in goal for the first time in four years with Josh Risdon replacing Bailey Wright in defence.

Tim Cahill was introduced to the game as a 63rd minute substitute in place of Juric in attack.

Colombia, ranked 13th in the world, started well with the outstanding James Rodriguez at the heart of everything they created in attack.

Despite an entertaining opening 45 minutes the deadlock could not be broken with both teams having opportunities to score.

Colombia went closest through Rodriguez after a swift move that saw Johan Mojica cross into the box, but the Bayern Munich ace blasted wide.

After a tentative start Australia started to get into the game with the recalled Luongo industrious in midfield and Rogic making his presence felt.

Aziz Behich, impressing again at left-back saw a low cross half-cleared by the Colombia defence but Luongo's fierce drive was deflected wide.

The match will be the last the Socceroos play before heading to camp in Turkey in May as they build up to the opening match in Russia against France on June 16, with friendlies against Hungary and the Czech Republic.

AAP