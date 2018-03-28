Dow Jones dives 345 points as FAANG stocks slide, ASX doesn't follow

Updated 28 March 2018, 13:05 AEDT

US shares reverse course and slide again as the largest tech companies — Facebook, Google, Twitter and Tesla — fall sharply, but the mainly low-tech Aussie market does not follow.

Australian shares have fallen but nowhere near as much as US stocks did overnight. (Credit: AAP)

Australian shares are down, but far from out, as local investors largely shrug-off a plunge in big-name technology stocks that weighed down US markets overnight.

Around midday (AEDT) the ASX 200 index was down 0.6 per cent to 5,796.

Falls were broad-based, but few stocks were deep in the red.

The exception was Fortescue, which yesterday warned the market that it was having to take steeper than expected discounts on its lower grade iron ore — its shares were down 4.4 per cent to $4.38.

A lower Australian dollar may be helping to offset worse falls, because it enhances the competitiveness of export-exposed businesses.

The Australian dollar had fallen nearly 1 per cent to 76.8 US cents by 12:30pm.

It has also weakened considerably against the British pound (-0.4pc), euro (-0.6pc), Japanese yen (-0.9pc) and New Zealand dollar (-0.4pc).

"The US dollar advanced against all G10 peers overnight, amid a squeeze in bonds and a sell-off in the tech sector," ANZ's Daniel Been said.

"The Australian dollar underperformed and further weakness is possible, given it remains at the mercy of shifts in global risk appetite."

Wall St whipsaws

The Nasdaq was the worst-performing index on Wall Street overnight, falling 2.9 per cent, while the S&P 500 slipped by 1.7 per cent.

As for the Dow Jones index, it lost 345 points, or 1.4 per cent, to 23,858.

It was only yesterday Wall Street had experienced its biggest daily surge in 2.5 years, over subsiding trade war anxiety.

On the flipside, European markets finished sharply higher, closing before the US sell-off, with London and Frankfurt gaining 1.6 per cent as US-China trade tensions eased — for now.

Market players 'getting worried'

Analysts said the overnight reversal in US stocks is concerning, given the strong rally just the day before.

"Now I am getting worried," wrote AxiTrader's chief market strategist Greg McKenna.

"We have seen another dead cat bounce for US stocks while US 10-year treasuries are slipping down and through 2.8 per cent.

"To me, it speaks to uncertainty and caution. It speaks to a little more money in cash and bonds (yes even at these rates).

"It speaks to selling the rally, not buying the dip. It speaks to not feeling a rush to get to market to buy stocks when you get fresh money or a new allocation.

"In essence, it speaks to risk asset price deflation as traders and investors wait and see where things work their way to."

Deutsche Bank's analysts say the immediate catalyst for the negative sentiment last night were fears of further trade restrictions by the US on China.

"The selling appears to have been sparked by a number of factors, some stock specific, but also reports (such as this one from Bloomberg) that US Treasury Department officials are looking at ways to ban Chinese companies from investing in various technology sectors (including semiconductors and 5G wireless)," they wrote.

"Such a development would potentially also raise retaliatory risks for US tech firms operating in China."

Tech hit hardest

Facebook was one of the worst S&P stocks overnight. It dropped 4.9 per cent, as it continues to be plagued by the Cambridge Analytica data leak scandal.

In the last fortnight, Facebook shares have plunged by more than 16 per cent.

Google's parent company, Alphabet, fell 4.5 per cent after a US appeals courts resurrected a multi-billion-dollar copyright case brought against it by another tech company, Oracle.

Tesla shares sank by 8.2 per cent, to their lowest price in almost a year — as US authorities investigate a fatal car accident which occurred last week, after a Tesla vehicle crashed and caught on fire.

In addition, Twitter sank 12 per cent, after short-seller Citron Research said the stock was "most vulnerable" to privacy regulations.

Most S&P sectors finished in negative territory, with technology being the weakest performer by far, down 3.7 per cent.

This was followed by consumer cyclicals (-1.73pc) and financials (-1.65pc).