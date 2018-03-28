Flood clean-up begins as roads reopen in far north Queensland

Updated 28 March 2018, 7:50 AEDT

Farmers in the area were caught by surprise by the floodwaters. (Credit: ABC)

Roads across far north Queensland are reopening as businesses and residents start counting the cost of flash flooding that has inundated the region this week.

The Captain Cook Highway between Cairns and Port Douglas reopened last night and flooded roads on Cairns' northern beaches are now clear, but the Bruce Highway near Tully, south of Cairns, remains closed.

Meanwhile, some farmers near Mareeba, west of Cairns, lost thousands of dollars in agricultural equipment when floodwaters rose higher than expected.

Mareeba District Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association president Joe Moro said second and third generation farmers in the area were caught by surprise.

"They put their [irrigation] pump sites at certain heights knowing that that was the most that Emerald Creek would get up to, but it actually got up well above that — a couple of metres in some cases above their pump sites," he said.

"That'll cost each one of those farmers a few grand just to dry out the pumps and do all that sort of stuff, but some of them have actually lost the entire equipment, so they'll need to make significant investments — $30,000, $40,000, $50,000 in some cases.

"Luckily it's not every farmer, but there's a number of farmers who've been severely impacted upon."