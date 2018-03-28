Former skipper Steve Waugh says current team has 'failed our culture'

Updated 28 March 2018, 8:00 AEDT

Former Test captain Steve Waugh says he is "deeply troubled" by the current team's "serious error of judgement", which he says fails the standards set out in the Spirit of Australian Cricket document.

Steve Waugh says the current team needs to renew its commitment to the Spirit of Australian Cricket document. (Credit: Audience submitted)

Former Test captain Steve Waugh says he is "deeply troubled" by the current team's "serious error of judgement", which he says failed the standards set out in the Spirit of Australian Cricket document amid the cheating scandal.

Current skipper Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft have been ordered home from the tour of South Africa as they await punishment over their roles in the ball-tampering scandal that engulfed the third Test in Cape Town.

Waugh said the incident breached the Spirit of Australian Cricket document set out in 2003, during his time as Test skipper.

The document was an adaptation of the original Spirit of Cricket document created by the MCC to enshrine sportsmanship in the game's laws.

Waugh said he was, "deeply troubled by the events in Cape Town this last week" and that the team needed to align itself with the values set out in the 2003 document in order to salvage the game's reputation.

"In 2003, we modified the Spirit of Cricket document, originally created by the MCC, to empower our players to set their own standards and commit to play the Australian way," Waugh wrote on Facebook.

"We must urgently revisit this document, re-bind our players to it and ensure the spirit in which we play is safe-guarded for the future of the sport, and to continue to inspire the dreams of every young kid picking up a bat and ball and for every fan who lives and breathes the game.

"A focused and balanced perspective is needed in the condemnation on those involved in this, with a clear and critical consideration to the social impact and mental health of all players."

After taking over as skipper in 1999, Waugh oversaw a golden age of Australian cricket marked by a hard-nosed approach on the field that led to a record 16 consecutive Test victories.

"The Australian cricket team has always believed it could win in any situation against any opposition, by playing combative, skilful and fair cricket, driven by our pride in the fabled Baggy Green," Waugh wrote.

"I have no doubt the current Australian team continues to believe in this mantra, however some have now failed our culture, making a serious error of judgement in the Cape Town Test match."

Beyond the cheating scandal, questions have also been raised, including by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, about the wider conduct and culture of the team, including the players' use of sledging.

Cricket Australia boss James Sutherland, in South Africa to be briefed on the investigation and announce Smith, Warner and Bancroft's return home, said CA would set up an independent review into "the conduct and culture" of the team.

"We will have more to say about this review in the coming days, but it will be conducted by an expert panel who will report to the Cricket Australia board," he said.