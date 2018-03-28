Indigenous languages come from just one common ancestor, researchers say

Updated 28 March 2018, 10:25 AEDT

After decades of debate, Australian researchers say they have finally proven a theory that all Indigenous languages descend from one common language that would have been spoken about 12,000 years ago.

Proof that indigenous languages all come from the same root. (Credit: ABC)

Experts from Western Sydney University and the University of Newcastle have spent three years investigating the origins of Indigenous languages in Australia.

Their findings have been published in the historical linguistics journal, Diachronica.

Western Sydney University Associate Professor of linguistics Robert Mailhammer said there were about 250 Australian Indigenous languages spoken at the time of European settlement.

"The question that we asked was did all of those languages come from a common source," he said.

"Our team have been the first to be able to demonstrate this through the evidence gathered."

Australia's mother language

Linguists have long theorised that Indigenous languages all stem from one ancestor language, dubbed Proto-Australian.

The researchers studied Indigenous languages across the country, discovering the sounds of words showed recurrent systematic differences and similarities.

The team said its findings suggest Proto-Australian would have been spoken about 12,000 years ago, suggesting the languages recorded today were not spoken by the first inhabitants of Australia.

"We think the language would have spread from areas in the north [of Australia] and then all across Australia, either in one big wave or in two smaller waves all around the continent," Dr Mailhammer said.

"The interesting question for us is why did this one language spread and why did it supersede all of the other languages that were there?"

'Can we do it again?'

The research has been welcomed by other experts in the field, including the University of Newcastle's Dr Ray Kelly.

Dr Kelly is a speaker of the Dunghutti language from the Macleay Valley region of northern NSW, and said Indigenous languages had long been viewed in isolation.

"It throws up this perception that our languages are distinct, they don't communicate to each other and they have no relationship," he said.

"This other idea suggests something quite different."

Dr Kelly said the research might be able to help Indigenous languages survive in the modern world, as new generations could theoretically borrow missing pieces of their ancestral tongues from neighbouring regions' dialects.

"It says to Indigenous people, if we do actually come from a single family language, then we're in a good position because we've got neighbouring languages that are doing better," he said.

"Can we learn from each other and borrow from each other which we would have done naturally over the last many thousands of years. Can we do it again?

"As Indigenous people we have to be involved in that deep analysis."

The Australian Research Council project is wrapping up, with researchers using their findings to compile a book detailing the sounds and structure of the Proto-Australian language.