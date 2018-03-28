Ingham area expecting second flood as clean-up begins in Cairns

Updated 28 March 2018, 14:25 AEDT

Highway closures in north Queensland leave cars lined up for kilometres, as a severe weather event that inundated areas of Cairns heads south, bringing more flooding to the Herbert River.

A major flood warning has been issued for the Herbert River in Ingham, north of Townsville. (Credit: ABC licensed)

The town of Ingham in north Queensland is facing its second flood in three weeks, as the severe weather event in Cairns moves down the coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issued a major flood warning for the Herbert River at 12:31pm, saying a moderate flood peak was expected in Ingham on Wednesday afternoon.

Major flooding is expected to affect the nearby coastal town of Halifax, although the BOM said both peaks would be well below the flood level recorded earlier this month.

The communities of Halifax, Cordelia, Taylors Beach and Lucinda in the lower reaches of the river are already isolated.

The Bruce Highway between Townsville and Ingham is cut at Cattle Creek and a road block is in place at the Frosty Mango at Mutarnee, north of Townsville.

Cars were this morning lined up for kilometres waiting to get through.

Hinchinbrook Mayor Ramon Jayo said at this stage the town of Ingham itself should escape the flooding.

"Here we go again — we've had a lot of rain overnight in the lower catchment falls of up to 150 millimetres overnight," he said.

"It's time to pack up down there and lift everything higher.

"The rivers will keep rising even if the rain stops, because all of the water in the system that's still got to come down from Stone River and Abergowrie — and there has been substantial rain up there.

"I'm getting reports that people in that area who've been there all their lives have never seen anything like it, so that gives an indication of how much water is up there."

Clean-up underway in Cairns

Meanwhile, roads across the state's far north are reopening as businesses and residents start counting the cost of flash flooding that has inundated the region this week.

The Captain Cook Highway between Cairns and Port Douglas reopened last night and flooded roads on Cairns' northern beaches are now clear, but the Bruce Highway near Tully, south of Cairns, remains closed.

The Barron River in Cairns rose to its highest level since 2000 yesterday, forcing the evacuation of two caravan parks and cutting the city's main highway.

Parts of the far north have received more than 500 millimetres of rain over the past few days, with some areas recording 100 millimetres in an hour in an already soaked city.

There were dozens of swift water rescues yesterday, with 42 people evacuated from a caravan park after floodwaters swept through.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael Knepp said the rain would continue in the region today.

"We'll see those showers easing back tomorrow," Mr Knepp said.

Flood warnings remain in place across the region and a number of schools will stay closed.

'I'm pretty lucky'

Jamie Corfield evacuated the Crystal Cascades caravan park in Cairns when floodwaters started rising on Monday night.

After spending about 24 hours in emergency accommodation, he was able to get back to his flooded van on Wednesday morning.

"I was lucky it had wedged itself up against a building, with the door facing out the right way," he said.

"We managed to get it moved to a friend's place — it's pretty close to where I was staying, so things are looking up."

Mr Corfield said his van floated on the floodwaters, which means the damage inside was limited.

"I've got a lot of cleaning up to do inside and a lot of organising and phone calls to make, but there's a lot of other people in worse situations than me, so I guess I'm pretty lucky," Mr Corfield said.

However, the integrity of the floor in Mr Corfield's van might have been compromised and until he had it cleaned and checked, he was without a permanent place to sleep.

"I'm going to be depending on friends and the contributions of others for a while," Mr Corfield said.

'A lot of mud to clean up'

Resident Kalu Davies recorded a video of floodwaters sweeping through her "dream home" earlier this week at Speewah, north-west of Cairns, before her fridge floated away.

"We and dogs and chooks are safe, but there's a lot of mud to clean up and debris to sift through," she wrote on social media.

In Redlynch, where residents of one of the caravan parks were evacuated on Monday night, the local tennis club has sustained significant damage.

Tennis club treasurer Alison Obern said the repair bill would be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"The flood waters came up amazingly quickly and the current was so strong it's actually lifted the concrete slabs of all four courts and ripped down the fence," Ms Obern said.

"We recently resurfaced those courts and refenced them and that bill alone was over $120,000."

Ms Obern said almost all equipment that was below the 1.5-metre water level had been destroyed.

"We've been able to salvage a fair bit of stuff but obviously any electrical equipment like the fridges and ball machines have been completely damaged," she said.

"But it's the courts that are the biggest problem."

Because the club was built on a floodplain it was not insured against flood damage.

"The club actually has its 20th anniversary this year, so it's not a good start to that but we'll still celebrate," Ms Obern said.

"We'll build it up again because we're just a really strong community and we're very passionate, so we've just got to do what we've got to do."

Farmers caught by surprise

Meanwhile, some farmers near Mareeba, west of Cairns, lost thousands of dollars in agricultural equipment when floodwaters rose higher than expected.

Mareeba District Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association president Joe Moro said second and third generation farmers in the area were caught by surprise.

"They put their [irrigation] pump sites at certain heights knowing that that was the most that Emerald Creek would get up to, but it actually got up well above that — a couple of metres in some cases above their pump sites," he said.

"That'll cost each one of those farmers a few grand just to dry out the pumps and do all that sort of stuff, but some of them have actually lost the entire equipment, so they'll need to make significant investments — $30,000, $40,000, $50,000 in some cases.

"Luckily it's not every farmer, but there's a number of farmers who've been severely impacted upon."