Invocare dominating funeral industry means customers not getting good deals, academic says

Updated 28 March 2018, 9:45 AEDT

Invocare is the giant behind nearly 40 funeral brands and an academic says the company makes her nervous as "vulnerable" customers are paying on average $6,000 when funerals can cost as little as $1,200.

Funerals are a $1 billion industry in Australia but critics think a lack of competition means customers aren't getting a good deal.

"I think there's a lack of competition when we've got one very, very dominant player and most of the competition that they face is small, family-owned businesses or much smaller operations," University of Sydney academic Sandra van der Laan said.

Invocare might not be a familiar name to many but it's the giant behind nearly 40 brands, including White Lady, Guardian and Simplicity and a range of local providers.

It controls about one third of the funeral service market in Australia as well as multiple crematoria and cemeteries.

Dr Van Der Laan told The Business the dominance of Invocare made her nervous because of the type of industry they operated in.

"All of their consumers are always vulnerable."

Dr van der Laan said a basic funeral could cost as little as $1,200 but people were paying, on average $6,000, with the biggest slice going to the funeral director.



Invocare rejected accusations there was not enough competition.

"We actually compete at a local level, so for instance, somebody on the North Shore of Sydney isn't going to go to a funeral director in Sutherland, so we are always competing with the guy down the road," Invocare general manager Joanne Place said.

"That creates competition and we have that in every suburb."

Funeral industry on the ACCC's radar

But the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) watchdog is concerned about competition in the sector.

"There are many sectors where there isn't a lot of competition and they are sectors we do need to actively monitor and that's what we're doing," ACCC chairman Rod Sims said.

"The funeral sector is definitely one that's on our radar."

For analysts, however, Invocare's pricing power makes it attractive.

"[Funerals] are generally events that happen quite infrequently, touch wood, and therefore price discovery is a little bit harder in the market place," JP Morgan executive director Russell Gill explained.

"One of the benefits of Invocare is it actually has multiple brands, so the market may be unaware they are dealing with the same company."

Invocare's Joanne Place disagreed and said the company was not hiding its reach.

"I think there's definitely been enough publicity around our business, we are ASX listed," she told the ABC.

"It is often quoted Invocare who own White Lady and are the custodians of Guardian and Simplicity, so it certainly isn't something that I think is new to the community."

Demographic shift means business booming

Australia's population growth is also expected to help drive growth for the funeral sector.

Current projections that the population will hit 40 million by 2030 should mean well over 200,000 funerals per year.

"One of the benefits for the funeral service industry is that they've had volume growth for a very long period of time," Mr Gill said.

"Invocare was one of the few companies that was able to grow its earnings through the global financial crisis."

Dr van der Lann said the market had developed in a way that had seen funerals sold as packaged items, with people not aware of what they were paying for.

However, Mr Gill thinks that could be set to change.

"A risk for Invocare is that there is increased price transparency in the marketplace," he said.

"Additionally, funerals are being unbundled."

Online sites like Gathered Here are allowing easier price comparison.

And smaller-community and lower-cost religious groups like the Salvation Army have entered the market, claiming to offer more choice and control.

Invocare has launched its own comparison site funeralplanner.com.au, but it only features its own brands.

Dr van der Laan advised people to shop around.

"They should consider their choices and not just go to their local funeral director because they don't know exactly what it is they're buying."