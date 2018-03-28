Queensland tops list of most disadvantaged areas in Australia, Sydney and Perth top most advantaged

Updated 28 March 2018, 7:05 AEDT

Census data shows Queensland is home to seven of the 10 most disadvantaged areas in the country, while Sydney and Perth are home to the most advantaged.

Topping the list, Cherbourg is an Indigenous community north-west of Brisbane. (Credit: ABC)

Seven of the 10 most disadvantaged areas in the country are in Queensland, Census data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) shows.

The data from the 2016 Census of Population and Housing used socio economic indexes to rank the most advantaged and disadvantaged local government areas (LGAs) in Australia.

It shows the 10 most advantaged LGAs are located around the northern and eastern areas of Sydney Harbour and in coastal Perth.

On the other end of the scale, the 10 most disadvantaged can be found in Queensland and the Northern Territory, and all are Indigenous communities.

Cherbourg the most disadvantaged

The most disadvantaged LGA is Cherbourg, about 250 kilometres north-west of Brisbane.

The South Burnett Indigenous community has a population of about 1,200 people and was founded as an Aboriginal settlement in the early 1900s.

Cherbourg Mayor Arnold Murray said he was surprised his community topped the list of the most disadvantaged areas, ahead of remote communities in the Northern Territory, but admitted employment was a big issue.

He said he had chosen to run for mayor because he wanted to help improve the town.

"My dream and my aspiration and my hope for a better way of life for my community," he said.

Cr Murray said the town had a lot of history to offer, with the Ration Shed Museum offering a unique insight into Queensland's past.

"I encourage a lot of people to come to Cherbourg and visit and see for themselves," he said.

Indigenous people more likely to live in disadvantaged areas

According to the census data, people of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander origin are more likely to live in the most disadvantaged areas.

It shows 48 per cent live in the bottom fifth most disadvantaged LGAs, compared to 18 per cent of non-Indigenous people.

Overall, only 5.4 per cent of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people live in areas of high relative advantage, compared with 22 per cent of non-Indigenous people.

The data also found more than 30 per cent of people born in China, South Africa and Malaysia live in advantaged areas and less than 10 per cent reside in disadvantaged areas.

Meanwhile, 40 per cent of Vietnamese-born people live in disadvantaged areas and only a small proportion (11 per cent) live in advantaged areas.

Health services working to overcome disadvantage

The Aboriginal shire of Doomadgee, in the Gulf of Carpentaria, is eighth on the list of most disadvantaged LGAs.

The North West Hospital and Health Service (NWHHS), which services the region, said it was aware there was a significant level of socioeconomic disadvantage.

"That's why we've been working in partnership with [Indigenous health service] Gidgee Healing and Western Queensland Public Health Network, to see what we can do to increase access to health services for that community," chief executive Lisa Davies Jones said.

"What we want to do is work really closely with the community to design health services that actually meet their needs, and that the community values.

"The other important thing to recognise is that while we can provide really great health services, the evidence shows that at the most, 40 per cent of what we do actually impacts on the total health of the community

"So we have to work with education, with housing, with local government, to ensure that what we're doing is actually improving the health and wealth of that community together."

Ms Davies Jones said the service had spent a lot of time working with local people in Doomadgee to understand what their priorities were, and "what does that good health service look like for them".