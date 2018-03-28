Russia's ambassador questions evidence of Salisbury attack or any Kremlin involvement

Updated 28 March 2018, 11:05 AEDT

Russia's ambassador to Australia tries to cast doubt on whether a former double agent was attacked with a nerve agent in the UK city of Salisbury last month, asking reporters: "Who has seen any real medical report?"

Grigory Logvinov questioned what happened to former double agent Sergei Skripal. (Credit: ABC)

Russia's ambassador to Australia has tried to cast doubt on whether a former double agent was attacked with a nerve agent.

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a park bench in the UK city of Salisbury earlier this month.

The UK Government said they were attacked with the nerve agent Novichok, a chemical weapon developed by the Soviet Union in the 1980s.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull called the poisoning a disgraceful attack on the sovereignty of the UK and the rule of law.

Yesterday, he announced Australia would expel two diplomats from the Russian embassy in Canberra to send a clear message to Russia.

But Russian ambassador Grigory Logvinov this morning questioned what happened to Mr Skripal.

"My gosh, who has seen the Skripals after their alleged poisoning?" he asked reporters.

"Who has seen any real medical report beside the political statements that they were poisoned with some alleged nerve agent?"

The Skripals are said to be in a stable but critical condition in a local hospital and reportedly have suffered lasting brain damage.

Mr Logvinov was pressed on whether the thought the situation had been completely made up.

"If we start analysing anything, well we can come to such conclusion," he said.

"At least it is very primitively fabricated."

The two Russian diplomats, now identified as intelligence officers, have less than a week to leave Australia.

Mr Logvinov insisted they were not spies, but "career diplomats".

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop is due to meet the ambassador this afternoon.

She said she had great faith in the Australian security intelligence agencies who had provided the advice.