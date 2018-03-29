Amazon drops as much as $US53b on Trump fears, with tech leading Wall St lower

Updated 29 March 2018, 9:55 AEDT

It was another downbeat day for tech stocks like Amazon and Tesla, with investors sensitive to any news that is remotely negative in that sector.

Amazon stocks fell over a media report that President Trump will "go after" Twitter, citing five anonymous sources. (Credit: AAP)

Big-name technology stocks got whacked again as volatility continues to plague US markets.

Trump 'goes after' Amazon

Amazon lost as much as 7.5 per cent, or $US53 billion, as investors were scared off by a report that US President Donald Trump was "obsessed" with the e-commerce company, and wanted to give it a "less favourable" tax treatment.

Mr Trump has talked about using anti-trust law to "go after" the company because he is worried about mum-and-dad retailers being put out of business by Amazon, Axios reported.

Axios wrote that it interviewed five sources, which said they had discussed the issue with the President.

"Trump's wealthy friends tell him Amazon is destroying their businesses," the report said.

"His real estate buddies tell him — and he agrees — that Amazon is killing shopping malls and brick-and-mortar retailers."

But when asked about the Axios report, the White House denied there were currently any plans to target Amazon.

"The President has said many times before he's always looking to create a level playing field for all businesses and this is no different," said White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

"He's always going to look at different ways, but there aren't any specific policies on the table at this time."

By the closing bell, Amazon managed to moderate its losses to 4.4 per cent, or about $US30 billion. It was the fifth-worst performing stock on the S&P 500.

Mr Trump has publicly criticised of Amazon in the past.

In August, he posted on Twitter: "Amazon is doing great damage to tax paying retailers. Towns, cities and states throughout the US are being hurt — many jobs being lost!"

Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos is also the owner of the Washington Post, which Mr Trump has called "fake news" for its critical coverage of his administration.

Tesla stocks drive off a cliff

Tesla also had a rough day, with its shares dropping by a further 7.7 per cent to $US257.78, its lowest share price in a year.

The company is reeling from a credit downgrade and federal probes into a fatal crash last week in California (involving one of its Model X electric vehicles).

The electric automaker's shares tumbled 8.2 per cent yesterday after the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) opened a field investigation into the crash.

The NTSB said in a Twitter post that it was "unclear if [the Tesla vehicle's] automated control system was active at time of crash.

"Issues [to be] examined include: post-crash fire, steps to make vehicle safe for removal from scene."

Now a second federal regulator, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA), has confirmed it was sending a team to investigate the accident.

As for the credit downgrade, Moody's Investors Service has reduced Tesla's credit rating to B3 from B2, citing "the significant shortfall in the production rate of the company's Model 3 electric vehicle."

It also noted "liquidity pressures due to its large negative free cash flow and the pending maturities of convertible bonds."

Tesla has $230 million in convertible bonds maturing in November 2018 and $920 million in March 2019.

Wall Street finishes in the red

The Dow Jones finished the day slightly below breakeven, or down 9 points, to 23,848.

As for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, they fell by 0.3 and 0.9 per cent respectively.

Updated estimates of the official GDP figures were released overnight, which showed the American economy grew at 2.9 per cent in the final quarter of 2017, a slowdown which was less than expected.

The previous estimate was 2.5 per cent economic growth — a slight moderation from the third quarter's brisk 3.2 per cent pace.

However, US markets were unmoved by these economic figures. Instead, they were more focused on the "bad news" in the technology sector.

Apple stocks dropped 1.1 per cent after Goldman Sachs cut its March and June quarter sales estimates for the iPhone, citing weak demand.

In addition, Netflix pulled back 4.9 per cent, and was the third weakest stock on the S&P 500 overnight.

Australian market today

The Australian share market is expected to open flat today, with ASX futures up 0.1 per cent.

In currencies, the Australian dollar slipped by 0.2 per cent to 76.6 US cents at 7:00am (AEDT).

But it rose against the British pound (+0.3pc), euro (+0.6pc), Japanese yen (+1.2pc) and New Zealand dollar (+0.6pc).

As for economic news, the February figures for private sector credit and job vacancies will be released today, by the Reserve Bank and Bureau of Statistics respectively.